Sunbrella Awnings with UV Protection Fabrics

For over 50 years, Sunbrella brand outdoor fabrics have proven extremely durable, fade resistant, easy to clean and stain proof.

Whether you are installing an awning or choosing fabric for outdoor furniture, Sunbrella gives you the peace of mind that it will stand the test of time.

Proven 98% protection from UV rays

Earned the "Seal of Recommendation" by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Lowers energy costs due to blocking out heat

Maintains its colour and strength through years of sun salt, wind and rain

Awnings with Traditional and Contemporary Fabric Designs

Sunbrella's fabrics come in traditional solid colours or patterned designs, giving a larger selection to choose from. Valance Styles include:

Gothic

Oceanwave

Russian Point

Scalloped

Serpentince

Straight

Awning Fabrics for any Outdoor Environment

Sunbrella offer high grade fabrics for: Patio Furniture Covers, Outdoor Furniture Covers, Outdoor Sun Shades, Canopy Awnings, Shade Cloths, Furniture Fabrics, Sun Canopies, Shade Awnings and Sunshades.

Awning, Marine and Furniture in Renaissance Unity Fabrics

Sunbrella’s constant improvement has led to the development of the Renaissance Unity Fabrics which contain 50 per cent post-industrial recycled fiber to create a vintage canvas look while retaining Sunbrella’s fade resistance and sun protection qualities.



Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications

Superior quality and strength with a 10 year warranty

Certified GREENGUARD for improved indoor air quality

Energy efficient by reducing home cooling energy consumption by 10 to 60 per cent

Contemporary colours to suit a variety of exterior building trim and facades including garnet, leaf, char, granite and ashe

Available in an array of fabrics including velvets, jacquards weaves, stripes, textures and can be custom made to suit your needs



Renaissance Unity Fabrics provide the ideal solution for all residential and commercial shade structures such as sun-lit atriums and solariums for resorts, offices and retail settings.