Sun Louvre Systems

Louvretec Australia brings you a complete range of Airfoil and Rectangular shaped sun louvres. A large range of louvre sizes together with a range of application choices including motorisation, hand operable, end fixed or bracket fixed are available for you. Louvretec Australia's sun louvres are well suited to both residential homes & commercial buildings.

Features:

Choose from either Airfoil or Rectangular shaped sun louvre collections

Choose the size of sun louvre width your require

Suitable for residential & commercial projects

Engineered to meet the most demanding requirements

Louvretec also has a range of screening and ventilation grills and louvres available

Sun Louvres are available Motorised

Available Hand Operable

Available End Fixed

Available Bracket Fixed

Drive systems concealed out of sight

Structural sub-frames for operable Spiral Pivot Sun louvres



Automation & Engineering

Motorised Spiral Pivot System:

Motorised Airfoil and Midi Sun Louvres are driven by Louvretec's award winning Spiral Pivot system

The Spiral Pivot system is hidden away out of sight and linked to a custom made gear box

Powered by a Somfy tubular motor The Spiral Pivot system is also used for hand operable louvre panels

Free standing Motorised or Hand Operable panels use the Super Elam Street Structural Frame System with a sub frame. The sub frame keeps all of the drive mechnaisms hidden



Motorised Maxi-Drive Pivot System:

The Maxi Sun Louvre range is driven by the Maxi-Drive Pivot system

Maxi-Drive has been designed to power larger louvres

A Somfy motor is located within a structural frame driving a heavy duty custom engineered gear box. The gear box operates the drive blade which via a heavy duty connecting arm operates the louvre panel

Also used also used for hand operable Maxi louvre panels



Hand Operable Drive Systems:

Louvretec has two easy to use hand operable systems (in addition to hand operable Spiral pivot systems). These are the KISS Pivot system and the Bella Vista Pivot system

The KISS Pivot system operates a number of Airfoil shaped blades

The KISS Pivot system operates off double drive-arms that can be locked closed or in various open positions

The Bella Vista System operates a Rectangular blade called the 95mm Bella Vista blade



End Fixed Louvres:

All Louvretec sun louvres can be end fixed and all have internal screw fixing ports which allows the blades to be end fixed set at any pitch and centre

Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels



Bracket Fixed Louvres:

All Louvretec sun louvres can be bracket fixed using Louvretec's proprietary bracket fixing systems

Die cast or extruded brackets are custom made site specific

Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels



For more details about this product, view this brochure.

Click here for further technical information.