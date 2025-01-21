Logo
Residential Exterior Sun Louvre System
Sun Louvre System Commercial Exterior
Sun Louvre System Residential Exterior
Sun Louvre System Residential Facade Window
Sun Louvre System Residential Garden
Sun Louvre System Residential Garden Day Bed

Sun Louvre Systems

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025

Louvretec Australia brings you a complete range of Airfoil and Rectangular shaped sun louvres. A large range of louvre sizes together with a range of application choices including motorisation, hand operable, end fixed or bracket fixed are available for you. Louvretec Australia's sun louvres are well suited to both residential homes & commercial buildings

Overview
Description

Louvretec Australia brings you a complete range of Airfoil and Rectangular shaped sun louvres. A large range of louvre sizes together with a range of application choices including motorisation, hand operable, end fixed or bracket fixed are available for you. Louvretec Australia's sun louvres are well suited to both residential homes & commercial buildings.

Features:

  • Choose from either Airfoil or Rectangular shaped sun louvre collections
  • Choose the size of sun louvre width your require
  • Suitable for residential & commercial projects
  • Engineered to meet the most demanding requirements
  • Louvretec also has a range of screening and ventilation grills and louvres available
  • Sun Louvres are available Motorised
  • Available Hand Operable
  • Available End Fixed
  • Available Bracket Fixed
  • Drive systems concealed out of sight
  • Structural sub-frames for operable Spiral Pivot Sun louvres

Automation & Engineering

Motorised Spiral Pivot System:

  • Motorised Airfoil and Midi Sun Louvres are driven by Louvretec's award winning Spiral Pivot system
  • The Spiral Pivot system is hidden away out of sight and linked to a custom made gear box
  • Powered by a Somfy tubular motor The Spiral Pivot system is also used for hand operable louvre panels
  • Free standing Motorised or Hand Operable panels use the Super Elam Street Structural Frame System with a sub frame. The sub frame keeps all of the drive mechnaisms hidden

Motorised Maxi-Drive Pivot System:

  • The Maxi Sun Louvre range is driven by the Maxi-Drive Pivot system
  • Maxi-Drive has been designed to power larger louvres
  • A Somfy motor is located within a structural frame driving a heavy duty custom engineered gear box. The gear box operates the drive blade which via a heavy duty connecting arm operates the louvre panel
  • Also used also used for hand operable Maxi louvre panels

Hand Operable Drive Systems:

  • Louvretec has two easy to use hand operable systems (in addition to hand operable Spiral pivot systems). These are the KISS Pivot system and the Bella Vista Pivot system
  • The KISS Pivot system operates a number of Airfoil shaped blades
  • The KISS Pivot system operates off double drive-arms that can be locked closed or in various open positions
  • The Bella Vista System operates a Rectangular blade called the 95mm Bella Vista blade

End Fixed Louvres:

  • All Louvretec sun louvres can be end fixed and all have internal screw fixing ports which allows the blades to be end fixed set at any pitch and centre
  • Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels

Bracket Fixed Louvres:

  • All Louvretec sun louvres can be bracket fixed using Louvretec's proprietary bracket fixing systems
  • Die cast or extruded brackets are custom made site specific
  • Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels

For more details about this product, view this brochure.

Click here for further technical information.

Louvretec Sun Louvres Brochure

Display AddressWollongong, NSW

Louvretec Australia Distribution 2/116 Montague St

1300 695 688
