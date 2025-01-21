Sun Louvre Systems
Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025
Overview
Louvretec Australia brings you a complete range of Airfoil and Rectangular shaped sun louvres. A large range of louvre sizes together with a range of application choices including motorisation, hand operable, end fixed or bracket fixed are available for you. Louvretec Australia's sun louvres are well suited to both residential homes & commercial buildings.
Features:
- Choose from either Airfoil or Rectangular shaped sun louvre collections
- Choose the size of sun louvre width your require
- Suitable for residential & commercial projects
- Engineered to meet the most demanding requirements
- Louvretec also has a range of screening and ventilation grills and louvres available
- Sun Louvres are available Motorised
- Available Hand Operable
- Available End Fixed
- Available Bracket Fixed
- Drive systems concealed out of sight
- Structural sub-frames for operable Spiral Pivot Sun louvres
Automation & Engineering
Motorised Spiral Pivot System:
- Motorised Airfoil and Midi Sun Louvres are driven by Louvretec's award winning Spiral Pivot system
- The Spiral Pivot system is hidden away out of sight and linked to a custom made gear box
- Powered by a Somfy tubular motor The Spiral Pivot system is also used for hand operable louvre panels
- Free standing Motorised or Hand Operable panels use the Super Elam Street Structural Frame System with a sub frame. The sub frame keeps all of the drive mechnaisms hidden
Motorised Maxi-Drive Pivot System:
- The Maxi Sun Louvre range is driven by the Maxi-Drive Pivot system
- Maxi-Drive has been designed to power larger louvres
- A Somfy motor is located within a structural frame driving a heavy duty custom engineered gear box. The gear box operates the drive blade which via a heavy duty connecting arm operates the louvre panel
- Also used also used for hand operable Maxi louvre panels
Hand Operable Drive Systems:
- Louvretec has two easy to use hand operable systems (in addition to hand operable Spiral pivot systems). These are the KISS Pivot system and the Bella Vista Pivot system
- The KISS Pivot system operates a number of Airfoil shaped blades
- The KISS Pivot system operates off double drive-arms that can be locked closed or in various open positions
- The Bella Vista System operates a Rectangular blade called the 95mm Bella Vista blade
End Fixed Louvres:
- All Louvretec sun louvres can be end fixed and all have internal screw fixing ports which allows the blades to be end fixed set at any pitch and centre
- Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels
Bracket Fixed Louvres:
- All Louvretec sun louvres can be bracket fixed using Louvretec's proprietary bracket fixing systems
- Die cast or extruded brackets are custom made site specific
- Used for vertical louvre panels or overhead louvre panels
For more details about this product, view this brochure.
Click here for further technical information.