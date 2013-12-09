Sumolac Anti-Graffiti Coating from Astec Paints Australasia
Overview
Astec’s Sumolac is a two component polyurethane clear finish that can be applied to most construction materials to achieve a surface, guaranteed to resist most types of graffiti.
Graffiti proof paint coating for commercial and residential applications
Sumolac is a specially formulated product that has been heavily modified to repel and make removal of graffiti a simple and safe process, many times over.
- Performance does not degrade even after repeated attacks of graffiti and its removal.
- Sumolac is the most advanced anti-graffiti coating available and is the only choice when long-term permanent protection is required.
- Cured film is tough & flexible with very strong surface adhesion & gloss that does not degrade even when exposed to strong cleaning solvents during the removal of stubborn graffiti.
- Sumolac has excellent U.V. stability and provides a full gloss finish that is impervious to most spray pack paints and marker pens
- Sumolac can be applied to most coatings and construction materials
Permanent anti-graffiti protection
Features and benefits:
- Low V.O.C. removal of graffiti
- Simple tape removal of graffiti
- Water removal of graffiti
- Low skill level required for graffiti removal