Sumolac Anti-Graffiti Coating from Astec Paints Australasia

Astec’s Sumolac is a two component polyurethane clear finish that can be applied to most construction materials to achieve a surface, guaranteed to resist most types of graffiti.

Graffiti proof paint coating for commercial and residential applications

Sumolac is a specially formulated product that has been heavily modified to repel and make removal of graffiti a simple and safe process, many times over.

Performance does not degrade even after repeated attacks of graffiti and its removal.

Sumolac is the most advanced anti-graffiti coating available and is the only choice when long-term permanent protection is required.

Cured film is tough & flexible with very strong surface adhesion & gloss that does not degrade even when exposed to strong cleaning solvents during the removal of stubborn graffiti.

Sumolac has excellent U.V. stability and provides a full gloss finish that is impervious to most spray pack paints and marker pens

Sumolac can be applied to most coatings and construction materials

Permanent anti-graffiti protection

Features and benefits: