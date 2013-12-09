Logo
Sumolac Anti-Graffiti Coating from Astec Paints Australasia
Anzac Highway Gallipoli Underpass... 150 hits and still going strong
Unsightly graffiti is becoming a thing of the past
Port Noarlunga Council storage facility protected by Sumolac
Sumolac Anti-Graffiti Coating from Astec Paints Australasia

Last Updated on 09 Dec 2013

Astec’s Sumolac is a two component polyurethane clear finish that can be applied to most construction materials to achieve a surface, guaranteed to resis

Overview
Description

Astec’s Sumolac is a two component polyurethane clear finish that can be applied to most construction materials to achieve a surface, guaranteed to resist most types of graffiti.

Graffiti proof paint coating for commercial and residential applications
Sumolac is a specially formulated product that has been heavily modified to repel and make removal of graffiti a simple and safe process, many times over.

  • Performance does not degrade even after repeated attacks of graffiti and its removal.
  • Sumolac is the most advanced anti-graffiti coating available and is the only choice when long-term permanent protection is required.
  • Cured film is tough & flexible with very strong surface adhesion & gloss that does not degrade even when exposed to strong cleaning solvents during the removal of stubborn graffiti.
  • Sumolac has excellent U.V. stability and provides a full gloss finish that is impervious to most spray pack paints and marker pens
  • Sumolac can be applied to most coatings and construction materials

Permanent anti-graffiti protection
Features and benefits:

  • Low V.O.C. removal of graffiti
  • Simple tape removal of graffiti
  • Water removal of graffiti
  • Low skill level required for graffiti removal

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sumolac Brochure

102.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sumolac Care & Maintenance

724.2 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSt. Mary's, SA

22 - 24 Pinn Street

08 8297 2000
