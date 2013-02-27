Logo
Stylish and Innovative Louvres From Trend For Controlled Ventilation and Sunlight
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Control air-flow and sunlight coming into your home with architectural Louvres from Trend

Overview
Description

Traditional louvres were used in homes to allow for ventilation into the home without letting in the rain. The practical design of louvres has since evolved with modern architecture to become an attractive feature in any home.

The traditional wooden slats have been replaced with glass, aluminium and timber, allowing for uninterrupted views from floor to ceiling.

Louvre windows are an architectural and contemporary design feature that look good and allow for natural ventilation and sunlight to flow through the home. Louvres from Trend draw on the historical tradition of practicality and enhance it further with improved design, weather-proof sealing and durability.

QUANTUM XP® Louvres

Louvres are available in the Quantum® range from Trend with the choice of aluminium, timber or glass blades installed as a single frame or in a combination with doors and windows. Quantum® Louvres are suitable for high-end residential homes looking for the ultimate style and practicality.

MERANTI Louvres

Meranti Louvres are suitable for residential homes that want the luxury of warm hardwood timber frames with all the contemporary features of modern architectured louvres. Meranti Louvres provide excellent ventilation and greater strength and are available with glass or aluminium blades.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Louvres

Western Red Cedar Louvres for residential homes allow for a new generation of style, practicality and affordability. Blades are available in toughened glass only and can be used as a feature window, or to divide internal spaces, as well as timber or aluminium.

All Trend Louvre windows are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.

