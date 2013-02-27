Stylish and Innovative Louvres From Trend For Controlled Ventilation and Sunlight
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013
Control air-flow and sunlight coming into your home with architectural Louvres from Trend
Overview
Traditional louvres were used in homes to allow for ventilation into the home without letting in the rain. The practical design of louvres has since evolved with modern architecture to become an attractive feature in any home.
The traditional wooden slats have been replaced with glass, aluminium and timber, allowing for uninterrupted views from floor to ceiling.
Louvre windows are an architectural and contemporary design feature that look good and allow for natural ventilation and sunlight to flow through the home. Louvres from Trend draw on the historical tradition of practicality and enhance it further with improved design, weather-proof sealing and durability.
QUANTUM XP® Louvres
Louvres are available in the Quantum® range from Trend with the choice of aluminium, timber or glass blades installed as a single frame or in a combination with doors and windows. Quantum® Louvres are suitable for high-end residential homes looking for the ultimate style and practicality.
MERANTI Louvres
Meranti Louvres are suitable for residential homes that want the luxury of warm hardwood timber frames with all the contemporary features of modern architectured louvres. Meranti Louvres provide excellent ventilation and greater strength and are available with glass or aluminium blades.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Louvres
Western Red Cedar Louvres for residential homes allow for a new generation of style, practicality and affordability. Blades are available in toughened glass only and can be used as a feature window, or to divide internal spaces, as well as timber or aluminium.
All Trend Louvre windows are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.
Contact
44-52 Mandoon Rd13 72 74
74 Sheppard St13 72 74
56-60 Munibung Road13 72 74
Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way13 72 74
1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive02 6884 4055
5 Catamaran Road13 72 74
5 Merrigal Road02 6581 5100
Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway02 4423 1500
7-11 Hume Road13 72 74
27-43 Skyreach Street07 5428 9200
134 Lahrs Road13 72 74
6 Miller Street07 4125 3188
14 Kelcey Tier Road03 6427 3166
72-74 Main Road03 5338 7837
92 Canterbury Road13 72 74
192 Burwood Road03 9214 4000
36 Oliphant Way03 9770 8888
Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit13 72 74
15-17 Indama St13 72 74
633 Waterdale Road13 72 74