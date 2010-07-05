Stylish and Durable Pre-finished Door Frames from CS Cavity Sliders

CS ForDoors™ is a complementary range of aluminium and glazed doors, providing a stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves. The NewYorker™, Parisian™ and Alulite™ are designed to suit the CS Cavity Slider range. Due to the robust aluminium design, these pre-finished door frames can be manufactured up to 3000mm (h) x 3500mm (w) sizes without the risk of bowing or warping.



Robust and stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves

The NewYorker™ is a pre-finished 100mm aluminium door frame that can be glazed for added appeal.

No visible screws or fastenings for a clean finish

Strong and versatile as styles, rails, mullions and transoms have all been designed with heavy-duty extrusions

Accommodates mortice locks as front and rear styles are 100mm deep

Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 70mm wide

Aesthetically pleasing door frames for any application

The CS Parisian™ may be glazed using a wide range of materials.

70mm slim design with no visible screws or fastenings

Accommodates short, backset mortice locks

Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 50mm wide

Maximum size is 2400mm (h) x 1200mm (w)

Rust resistant door frames for long term durability

The CS Alulite™ is a versatile pre-finished door leaf with no visible screws or fastenings.

Door will not rust, rot or bow as it is constructed entirely of aluminium

Suitable for all sliding door applications and designed to withstand the elements

Designed to work with the CS Cavity Sliders carriage and track system and Cavilock hardware

Achieve a clean finish for various applications

The CS ForDoors™ series provides the ideal solution for a wide selection of applications including:

Office fit-outs and large room dividers

Apartments and architectural homes

Commercial buildings and media rooms

Laboratories

CS ForDoors pre-finished door frames have a strong, stable construction as well as aesthetically pleasing. With a wide range of glazing options including glass, aluminium and perforated sheets, NewYorker™, Parisian™, Alulite™ can be installed in virtually any door application.