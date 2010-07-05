Stylish and Durable Pre-finished Door Frames from CS Cavity Sliders
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2010
CS ForDoors suitable for cavity sliding, surface sliding, wardrobe doors and pre-hung applications
Overview
CS ForDoors™ is a complementary range of aluminium and glazed doors, providing a stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves. The NewYorker™, Parisian™ and Alulite™ are designed to suit the CS Cavity Slider range. Due to the robust aluminium design, these pre-finished door frames can be manufactured up to 3000mm (h) x 3500mm (w) sizes without the risk of bowing or warping.
Robust and stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves
The NewYorker™ is a pre-finished 100mm aluminium door frame that can be glazed for added appeal.
- No visible screws or fastenings for a clean finish
- Strong and versatile as styles, rails, mullions and transoms have all been designed with heavy-duty extrusions
- Accommodates mortice locks as front and rear styles are 100mm deep
- Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 70mm wide
Aesthetically pleasing door frames for any application
The CS Parisian™ may be glazed using a wide range of materials.
- 70mm slim design with no visible screws or fastenings
- Accommodates short, backset mortice locks
- Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 50mm wide
- Maximum size is 2400mm (h) x 1200mm (w)
Rust resistant door frames for long term durability
The CS Alulite™ is a versatile pre-finished door leaf with no visible screws or fastenings.
- Door will not rust, rot or bow as it is constructed entirely of aluminium
- Suitable for all sliding door applications and designed to withstand the elements
- Designed to work with the CS Cavity Sliders carriage and track system and Cavilock hardware
Achieve a clean finish for various applications
The CS ForDoors™ series provides the ideal solution for a wide selection of applications including:
- Office fit-outs and large room dividers
- Apartments and architectural homes
- Commercial buildings and media rooms
- Laboratories
CS ForDoors pre-finished door frames have a strong, stable construction as well as aesthetically pleasing. With a wide range of glazing options including glass, aluminium and perforated sheets, NewYorker™, Parisian™, Alulite™ can be installed in virtually any door application.