Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CS Cavity Sliders
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Attractive Pre-finished door frames constructed from high quality materials
Alternative to conventional timber finished doors
Door frames can be glazed using a variety of materials
Attractive Pre-finished door frames constructed from high quality materials
Alternative to conventional timber finished doors
Door frames can be glazed using a variety of materials

Stylish and Durable Pre-finished Door Frames from CS Cavity Sliders

Last Updated on 05 Jul 2010

CS ForDoors suitable for cavity sliding, surface sliding, wardrobe doors and pre-hung applications

Overview
Description

CS ForDoors™ is a complementary range of aluminium and glazed doors, providing a stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves. The NewYorker™, Parisian™ and Alulite™ are designed to suit the CS Cavity Slider range. Due to the robust aluminium design, these pre-finished door frames can be manufactured up to 3000mm (h) x 3500mm (w) sizes without the risk of bowing or warping.

Robust and stylish alternative to conventional timber door leaves
The NewYorker™ is a pre-finished 100mm aluminium door frame that can be glazed for added appeal.

  • No visible screws or fastenings for a clean finish
  • Strong and versatile as styles, rails, mullions and transoms have all been designed with heavy-duty extrusions
  • Accommodates mortice locks as front and rear styles are 100mm deep
  • Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 70mm wide

Aesthetically pleasing door frames for any application
The CS Parisian™ may be glazed using a wide range of materials.

  • 70mm slim design with no visible screws or fastenings
  • Accommodates short, backset mortice locks
  • Vertical or Horizontal Mid rails are 50mm wide
  • Maximum size is 2400mm (h) x 1200mm (w)

Rust resistant door frames for long term durability
The CS Alulite™ is a versatile pre-finished door leaf with no visible screws or fastenings.

  • Door will not rust, rot or bow as it is constructed entirely of aluminium
  • Suitable for all sliding door applications and designed to withstand the elements
  • Designed to work with the CS Cavity Sliders carriage and track system and Cavilock hardware

Achieve a clean finish for various applications
The CS ForDoors™ series provides the ideal solution for a wide selection of applications including:

  • Office fit-outs and large room dividers
  • Apartments and architectural homes
  • Commercial buildings and media rooms
  • Laboratories

CS ForDoors pre-finished door frames have a strong, stable construction as well as aesthetically pleasing. With a wide range of glazing options including glass, aluminium and perforated sheets, NewYorker™, Parisian™, Alulite™ can be installed in virtually any door application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
NewYorker™ Aluminium Glazed Doors

263.54 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

Unit 43 - 9 Powells Road

02 9905 0588
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap