Stylish Wall Mounted Vanity Basins from Parisi Bathware

Wall Mounted Basins offer style to any bathroom

Rectangular with soft curved edges and rear tap deck

These wall basins can be used with wall mounted tapware, mixers or three piece tapware

Parisi Bathware supply a range of wall mounted basins for bathrooms. The range of bathroom vanity basins includes small residential basins to larger commercial bathroom basins.Designs include rectangular, square and round basins, built with modern and reliable materials to add a stylish look to any bathroom.The 'Wall' wash basins from Parisi Bathware provide a sleek style while working effectively.