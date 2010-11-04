Stylish Wall Mounted Vanity Basins from Parisi Bathware
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2010
Parisi Bathware specialise in a number of different styles of wall mounted basins
Overview
Description
Parisi Bathware supply a range of wall mounted basins for bathrooms. The range of bathroom vanity basins includes small residential basins to larger commercial bathroom basins.
Designs include rectangular, square and round basins, built with modern and reliable materials to add a stylish look to any bathroom.
Wall Mounted Basins offer style to any bathroom
- Rectangular with soft curved edges and rear tap deck
- These wall basins can be used with wall mounted tapware, mixers or three piece tapware