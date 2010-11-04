Logo
A large range of wall basins by Parisi Bathware
2008 100 Wall Basin by Parisi Bathware
Acquababy Wall Basin by Parisi Bathware
Acquagrande 600 Wall Basin by Parisi Bathware
Stylish Wall Mounted Vanity Basins from Parisi Bathware

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2010

Parisi Bathware specialise in a number of different styles of wall mounted basins

Overview
Description
Parisi Bathware supply a range of wall mounted basins for bathrooms. The range of bathroom vanity basins includes small residential basins to larger commercial bathroom basins.

Designs include rectangular, square and round basins, built with modern and reliable materials to add a stylish look to any bathroom.

Wall Mounted Basins offer style to any bathroom
  • Rectangular with soft curved edges and rear tap deck
  • These wall basins can be used with wall mounted tapware, mixers or three piece tapware
The 'Wall' wash basins from Parisi Bathware provide a sleek style while working effectively.
Volo Wall Basin Products

1.21 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

02 9559 3666
