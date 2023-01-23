Stylish - Renson brise soleil

Are you looking to control the direct light and solar heat, or create more privacy, with aesthetic added value on top? With brise soleil shading, also known as brise soleil, you immediately add it all to your home. This type of solar shading is affixed to the exterior side of the house and becomes the perfect calling card for your exterior facade.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF BRISE SOLEIL SHADING?

This type of solar shading is installed on the exterior side of your home. This makes both the design and efficiency timeless. Sufficient advantages to opt for brise soleil shading:

Brise soleil shading gives your façade more character. The choice between different looks and installation methods guarantees a perfect match with your architecture.

By adjusting the position of your brise soleil shading, you determine how much of the sun’s light and heat enters through the windows. That ensures it never gets too hot in the house.

A healthy indoor climate makes you more efficient, energetic and gives you a general better feeling, mentally and physically.

With a sun screen above the window, you always have a perfect view to the outside. Sliding panels with moveable blades contribute to privacy in the house.

CUSTOMISED SOLAR SHADING FROM RENSON®

Taste, budget, the use of the space behind it, the dimensions of your window, etc. The most suitable solar shading depends on many factors. As a specialist in solar shading, Renson is guaranteed to offer the right match.