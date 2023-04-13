"Style" Steel Lockers for a premium user experience
Last Updated on 13 Apr 2023
The Style Lockers by Hi Tech Lockers are a stylish take on a traditional design. With customisable perforation designs and the mixture of any colour combination, you can craft a locker room that treats your patrons, staff or students both visually and functionally.
Overview
Our Style Lockers are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.
Style Locker features:
- Australian Made from heavy gauge steel. 100% Bluescope steel with up to 20% recycled materials.
- A wide range of designer perforation patterns and louvre options.
- Welded frame provides strength and stability.
- Personal compartment on single tier lockers.
- Hanging rail and side hooks on 1 and 2 tier lockers.
- Exceptional colour range with hundreds of possible configurations.
- Supplied fully assembled.
- Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty.
Locking
The standard locking options are key cam with optional master key, or provision for padlock. However, we specialise in a wide range of locking solutions including:
- Mechanical dial locks, both public and single user access
- Digital code locks, both public and single user access
- Countdown timers, Timeclock and Calendar based unlocking
- Remote Allocation locking
- RFID smartcard
- Coin locking
- Bilock high-security locking
Due to their high level of customisation, our Style Lockers are supplied in all industries, including schools, police & emergency services, back packer lodges, offices, gyms and more.