"Style" Steel Lockers for a premium user experience

Last Updated on 13 Apr 2023

The Style Lockers by Hi Tech Lockers are a stylish take on a traditional design. With customisable perforation designs and the mixture of any colour combination, you can craft a locker room that treats your patrons, staff or students both visually and functionally.

Overview
Description

Our Style Lockers are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.

Style Locker features:

Our Style Lockers are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.

Style Locker features:

  • Australian Made from heavy gauge steel. 100% Bluescope steel with up to 20% recycled materials.
  • A wide range of designer perforation patterns and louvre options.
  • Welded frame provides strength and stability.
  • Personal compartment on single tier lockers.
  • Hanging rail and side hooks on 1 and 2 tier lockers.
  • Exceptional colour range with hundreds of possible configurations.
  • Supplied fully assembled.
  • Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty.

Locking

The standard locking options are key cam with optional master key, or provision for padlock. However, we specialise in a wide range of locking solutions including:

  • Mechanical dial locks, both public and single user access
  • Digital code locks, both public and single user access
  • Countdown timers, Timeclock and Calendar based unlocking
  • Remote Allocation locking
  • RFID smartcard
  • Coin locking
  • Bilock high-security locking

Due to their high level of customisation, our Style Lockers are supplied in all industries, including schools, police & emergency services, back packer lodges, offices, gyms and more.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hi Tech Lockers Colour Options 2023

1.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Standard Steel Lockers Spec Sheet

238.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Steel Locker Brochure and Spec Hi Tech Lockers 2023

693.59 KB

Download
