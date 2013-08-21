Logo
Student Lockers from Aussie Lockers
Last Updated on 21 Aug 2013

Can be managed online or via the central locker terminal

Overview
Description

Accessible by RFID wrist bands, RFID cards or with a student card, Aussie Lockers range of Student Lockers offers state-of-the-art keyless locker technology to be used on School and University premises. As more and more students wish to use self-service security storage for their belongings while staying in campus or library, Aussie Lockers can provide high quality, hassle free lockers for their patrons.

Once a locker has been assigned to the user, they simply have to touch their card / wristband at the main frame and their locker will open. Using RFID allows lost or stolen cards can be decommissioned and a new card issued in minutes

  • Latest computer technology allows for trouble free operation
  • Live remote support features solve most issues such as human error instantly
  • Can be configured in different sizs and combinations
  • Can feature logos embossed on each access point at no additional cost

All electronic lockers need to be serviced. To make our product more reliable, we have the following procedures:

  • Optimise our design in hardware and software for trouble free operation
  • Quality control in manufacturing stage
  • 24/7 phone service
  • Set up a national wide service to provide a quick onsite service
  • On-going funding from yearly turnover is be assigned to R & D
  • Online serving and troubleshooting

The Student Locker system can be accessed and managed online, allowing for upgrading or software diagnostics of any locker issue and allows for all locker information to be available to the venue.

Contact
Display AddressCarlton, NSW

PICKUP ADDRESS Unit 10, 40 Waterview Street

02 8188 0658
Office AddressHurstville, NSW

PO Box 689

02 8188 0658
