Structural Solid Timber Posts by Nullarbor Timber

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2014

Nullarbor Sustainable Timber pride themselves that they hold one of the largest stock piles of structural and architectural timbers available in Australia.

We pride ourselves on the fact that Nullarbor Sustainable Timbers currently holds one of the largest stock piles of structural and architectural timbers available in Australia.

Salvaged from old bridges, wharves, woodsheds, wool stores and similar locations Nullarbor offer;

Solid Timber Posts

  • Ranging in size from 150mm x 150mm up to 400mm x 400mm in 12 metres lengths these are extremely sought after
  • Recycled "clean" - dressed all round
  • Recycled "rustic" - 'as is' or sanded
  • Salvaged "new" - rough sawn or dressed all round
  • Species include Ironbark, Spotted Gum, Turpentine, Red Gum, Stringy Blackbutt, WA Karri and Tallowwood
  • Large stockpile of wood, further options available for inspection

Imagine that massive recycled timber post standing in your home that once held up the Melbourne Wharves or the Port Adelaide Woolstore for more than 100 years.

Display AddressWilliamstown, VIC

Melbourne Showroom 221 Koroit Creek Road

03 9399 9300
