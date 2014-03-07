Structural Solid Timber Posts by Nullarbor Timber

We pride ourselves on the fact that Nullarbor Sustainable Timbers currently holds one of the largest stock piles of structural and architectural timbers available in Australia.

Salvaged from old bridges, wharves, woodsheds, wool stores and similar locations Nullarbor offer;

Solid Timber Posts

Ranging in size from 150mm x 150mm up to 400mm x 400mm in 12 metres lengths these are extremely sought after

Recycled "clean" - dressed all round

Recycled "rustic" - 'as is' or sanded

Salvaged "new" - rough sawn or dressed all round

Species include Ironbark, Spotted Gum, Turpentine, Red Gum, Stringy Blackbutt, WA Karri and Tallowwood

Large stockpile of wood, further options available for inspection

Imagine that massive recycled timber post standing in your home that once held up the Melbourne Wharves or the Port Adelaide Woolstore for more than 100 years.