Bent and Curved Glass
Structural laminated curved glass
Last Updated on 07 Mar 2018

Bent & Curved Glass engineered glass solution incorporates a structural interlayer allowing for a seamless, virtually invisible balustrade without compromising safety, function or performance.

Bent & Curved Glass Pty Ltd manufactures all forms of curved and custom flat glass for a broad range of architectural applications throughout Australia.

More recent developments in glass manufacture is the use of Toughened Structural Laminated Glass to facilitate fully frameless balustrade systems without the need for a toprail or handrail. This engineered glass solution incorporating a structural interlayer allows a seamless, virtually invisible balustrade without compromising safety, function or performance. Views are uninterrupted and the sense of space is enhanced.

Revesby, NSW

25 Daisy Street

02 9773 1022
