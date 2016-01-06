Stripgrate VL: Variable Length Linear Grate System

With a stylish chrome finish brass grate and a recognisable influence from European cultures, the Stripgrate VL system compliments both modern and traditional bathrooms.

Installation is simple, simply cut down or add on site to the collection channel as the Stripgrate VL is suitable for any length application. The collection channel is made from A.B.S Plastic and has a riser to assist in waterproofing.

The Stripgrate collection channel is only 23 mm deep with a 20 mm wide flange to enable effective application of waterproofing membranes.

Cleaning is as simple as lifting out the grate and giving it a wipe.

In summary the Stripgrate VL is a superbly functional shower grate system offering off the shelf convenience in several different kit sizes combined with the advantages of total on site customizing.