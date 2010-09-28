StreetBond CL™ from MPS Paving Systems Australia

MPS Paving Systems Australia have over 30 years experience in the construction and asphalt industry in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Their products and services include streetscape, residential and commercial construction developments along with traffic management and safety solutions.



Green Bicycle Lanes Features and Characteristics

StreetBond CL™ has been developed to increase road safety on concrete and asphalt surfaces for cyclists and motorists. The product is made of a flexible material and is protected against peeling, shrinkage, cracking and erosion and is mostly used to create green bicycle lanes.



StreetBond CL™ have the following benefits:



Skid and slip resistant

Oil and gas resistant

Wear resistant

Does not peel, shrink or delaminate

UV protected so will not fade

Long lasting

Environmentally friendly



StreetBond CL™ can be used in any suburban, city or regional area where cycle or motorcycle reserved lanes are required for better safety and wellbeing.