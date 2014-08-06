Logo
Furphy Foundry
The Fulcrum Suite of Street & Park Furniture
The Metro Suite of Street & Park Furniture
The Woodgrove Suite of Street & Park Furniture
The Corso Suite of Street & Park Furniture
Street & Park Furniture Suites by Furphy Foundry

Last Updated on 06 Aug 2014

Comprised of seven ranges, the Furniture Suite by Furphy Foundry is ideal for parks, gardens and urban public spaces.

Overview
Description

We have unified the key design elements across a series of popular and well-built urban design products. The result is seven complete Furniture Suites - ideal for parks, gardens and urban public spaces.

Comprising primarily of Picnic Settings, Seats, Benches and Litter Receptacles, the diversity of our designs allows for the seamless integration of Furphy Foundry urban design products into any environment.

Contact
Display AddressShepparton, VIC

Drummond Rd

03 5831 2777
