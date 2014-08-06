Street & Park Furniture Suites by Furphy Foundry
Comprised of seven ranges, the Furniture Suite by Furphy Foundry is ideal for parks, gardens and urban public spaces.
Overview
Description
We have unified the key design elements across a series of popular and well-built urban design products. The result is seven complete Furniture Suites - ideal for parks, gardens and urban public spaces.
Comprising primarily of Picnic Settings, Seats, Benches and Litter Receptacles, the diversity of our designs allows for the seamless integration of Furphy Foundry urban design products into any environment.