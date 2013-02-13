Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Etcetera
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural bollards from Etcetera
Commercial bins and containers from Etcetera
Benches and bench seats for urban environments from Etcetera
Architectural bollards from Etcetera
Commercial bins and containers from Etcetera
Benches and bench seats for urban environments from Etcetera

Street Furniture - Benches, Bollards and Bins from Etcetera

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2013

Etcetera provide a range of innovative, high quality furniture for public spaces.

Overview
Description
Etcetera provide a range of innovative, high quality furniture for public spaces.

Street furniture for any environment
The Etcetera range includes:
  • Commercial bins – Durable stainless steel bins with innovative and functional design, to assist you in managing waste requirements
  • Urban containers – Modern and innovative bin enclosures, manufactured from renewable materials and suitable for coastal environments. Urban containment to suite your environment
  • Bench seating – Comfortable, durable and aesthetically pleasing bench seating for indoor or outdoor environments. Available in a wide range of colours or classic timber, in a range of sizes to suit your requirements
  • Bollards – Manufactured using high quality materials for lifetime dependency. Available in 304 or 316 grade stainless steel with the option of polished or brushed finishes as well as etching of corporate logos or reflective banding

In addition to their huge catalogue of ready-made products, Etcetera can custom design any products to suit your project, small or large.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Etcetera Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

33 Wedgewood Road

03 8787 1600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap