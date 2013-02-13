Street Furniture - Benches, Bollards and Bins from Etcetera
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2013
Etcetera provide a range of innovative, high quality furniture for public spaces.
Overview
Description
Etcetera provide a range of innovative, high quality furniture for public spaces.
Street furniture for any environment
The Etcetera range includes:
Street furniture for any environment
The Etcetera range includes:
- Commercial bins – Durable stainless steel bins with innovative and functional design, to assist you in managing waste requirements
- Urban containers – Modern and innovative bin enclosures, manufactured from renewable materials and suitable for coastal environments. Urban containment to suite your environment
- Bench seating – Comfortable, durable and aesthetically pleasing bench seating for indoor or outdoor environments. Available in a wide range of colours or classic timber, in a range of sizes to suit your requirements
- Bollards – Manufactured using high quality materials for lifetime dependency. Available in 304 or 316 grade stainless steel with the option of polished or brushed finishes as well as etching of corporate logos or reflective banding
In addition to their huge catalogue of ready-made products, Etcetera can custom design any products to suit your project, small or large.