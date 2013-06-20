Stormwater Drain Covers from Blobel

Overview

Description

Blobel Drain Covers are designed to provide fast and effective Spill Control. BLOBEL Storm Water Drain Covers are fast and easy to deploy to prevent Spills and Contaminated Fire Fighting Water entering stormwater drains. BLOBEL Stormwater Drain Covers offer reliable protection even under extreme circumstances. Our sealing technology is chemical resistant and fire retardand.

Your Stomwater drains and sewer systems are protected from substances that pose a danger to water and the environment. Contact us today for more information.



The Manhole and Shaft Closures are permanently installed and their reliability has been proven. A particular advantage lies in their ability to be removed and used again. This is especially useful when maintenance work becomes necessary, which is not possible if the areas have been sealed off with concrete.