Detail of a sample of Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo at 100x100mm
Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo Stone Tile at 400x400mm
An arrangement of 4 Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles - each tile at 400x400mm
​Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2014

Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone offers a strong and masculine terrazzo flooring solution for traditional and contemporary settings.

Overview
Description

Ideal for high traffic areas and environments that require a sophisticated and durable flooring finish, Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone offers a strong and masculine terrazzo flooring solution for traditional and contemporary settings.

Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications

  • High slip resistance
  • Minimal ongoing maintenance required
  • 100% Green Star rating
  • Wide range of aesthetic and budget requirement solutions
  • Offers an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations

Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles contrast pale aggregates of white, bone and pearl grey marble with a stormy grey cement for a bold and graphic profile

  • Manufactured from a unique blend of natural materials including mineral aggregates and pigments
  • Tile finish ideal for spanning a range of areas
  • Uniform colour and texture
  • Subtle variations in pattern and tone

Fibonacci Stone’s Storm Terrazzo Tiles are purpose-made to provide flexible and reliable hard surface solutions that meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements.

The Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard tile sizes:

  • 600x600x20mm
  • 400x400x15

Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Storm range from Fibonacci Stone add appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.

