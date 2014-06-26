Ideal for high traffic areas and environments that require a sophisticated and durable flooring finish, Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone offers a strong and masculine terrazzo flooring solution for traditional and contemporary settings.

Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications

High slip resistance

Minimal ongoing maintenance required

100% Green Star rating

Wide range of aesthetic and budget requirement solutions

Offers an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations

Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles contrast pale aggregates of white, bone and pearl grey marble with a stormy grey cement for a bold and graphic profile

Manufactured from a unique blend of natural materials including mineral aggregates and pigments

Tile finish ideal for spanning a range of areas

Uniform colour and texture

Subtle variations in pattern and tone

Fibonacci Stone’s Storm Terrazzo Tiles are purpose-made to provide flexible and reliable hard surface solutions that meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements.

The Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard tile sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x400x15

Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Storm range from Fibonacci Stone add appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.