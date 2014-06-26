Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2014
Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone offers a strong and masculine terrazzo flooring solution for traditional and contemporary settings.
Overview
Ideal for high traffic areas and environments that require a sophisticated and durable flooring finish, Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone offers a strong and masculine terrazzo flooring solution for traditional and contemporary settings.
Fibonacci Stone Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications
- High slip resistance
- Minimal ongoing maintenance required
- 100% Green Star rating
- Wide range of aesthetic and budget requirement solutions
- Offers an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations
Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles contrast pale aggregates of white, bone and pearl grey marble with a stormy grey cement for a bold and graphic profile
- Manufactured from a unique blend of natural materials including mineral aggregates and pigments
- Tile finish ideal for spanning a range of areas
- Uniform colour and texture
- Subtle variations in pattern and tone
Fibonacci Stone’s Storm Terrazzo Tiles are purpose-made to provide flexible and reliable hard surface solutions that meet a wide range of functional and aesthetic requirements.
The Storm Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard tile sizes:
- 600x600x20mm
- 400x400x15
Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Storm range from Fibonacci Stone add appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.