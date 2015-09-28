STONETOUCH Spray-able granite for commercial and residential exteriors
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2015
Apply a stone finish to virtually any building project with STONETOUCH, a state-of-the-art architectural spray coating system that is perfect for a range of different applications.
Overview
Whether it’s for commercial or residential exteriors, STONETOUCH finishes have been specially formulated to match natural stone in both look and texture.
STONETOUCH is easy-to-apply and available in a range of different colours
- 10 times faster than installing natural stone
- High performance coating that withstands structural movement, climate variations and UV exposure
- Does not crack, peel, or crumble
- Minimal overspray allowing you to save on clean-up time
- No actual stone is used in the sustainable manufacturing process
- Weatherproof and aesthetically stunning
By spraying instead of trowelling, large areas can be covered faster – saving on time and labour costs.
Melding around complex curves and architectural details, STONETOUCH is the perfect alternative to stucco, paint or stone.