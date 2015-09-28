Logo
STONETOUCH Spray-able granite for commercial and residential exteriors
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2015

Apply a stone finish to virtually any building project with STONETOUCH, a state-of-the-art architectural spray coating system that is perfect for a range of different applications.

Description

Apply a stone finish to virtually any building project with STONETOUCH, a state-of-the-art architectural spray coating system that is perfect for a range of different applications.

Whether it’s for commercial or residential exteriors, STONETOUCH finishes have been specially formulated to match natural stone in both look and texture.

STONETOUCH is easy-to-apply and available in a range of different colours

  • 10 times faster than installing natural stone
  • High performance coating that withstands structural movement, climate variations and UV exposure
  • Does not crack, peel, or crumble
  • Minimal overspray allowing you to save on clean-up time
  • No actual stone is used in the sustainable manufacturing process
  • Weatherproof and aesthetically stunning

By spraying instead of trowelling, large areas can be covered faster – saving on time and labour costs.

Melding around complex curves and architectural details, STONETOUCH is the perfect alternative to stucco, paint or stone.

StoneTouch Brochure

651.17 KB

Download
StoneTouch Leaflet

423.61 KB

Download
Seven Hills, NSW

29 Prime Drive

0439 005 093
