StoneSet Porous Paving - hard wearing, low maintenance solution for all water sensitive urban design

StoneSet Porous Paving can be used to capture vast amounts of rainwater, which is reusable as non-drinking water. This helps reduce waste consumption from local catchments, and alleviates the strain put on catchment supplies during droughts.

StoneSet Porous Paving is suitable for all applications:

Light or heavy traffic areas

Car parks

Footpaths and walkways

Green roofs

Tree surrounds

All areas of hard landscaping

The large colour range provides a solution for both modern contemporary designs and the natural local gravels are perfect for heritage locations. StoneSet Porous Paving allows water to soak through the hard surface back into the ground, which not only reduces the surface run off, but is also ideal for surrounding trees by allowing a healthy exchange of oxygen and water to the rootzone.

StoneSet Porous Paving offers a paving solution that has a positive impact on the environment and the health of local water ways

Offers a seamless, no gap installation and provides a hazard free long term landscaping solution

Low maintenance, hard wearing surface that can be classed as soft landscaping

Meet DA requirements by improving the hard to soft landscape ratio

StoneSet is backed by a 10 year warranty, utilising the highest quality polyurethane and local aggregates, operating a quality controlled production and installation.