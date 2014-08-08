StoneSet Overlay Paving - an innovative solution to renovate and rejuvenate existing hard surfaces

StoneSet Overlaying Paving is designed for an attractive and natural surface finish for overlaying concrete and asphalt and can be used as a surface dressing to bring new vitality to existing paving. By using an existing surface, the amount of raw material used to replace paving is dramatically reduced and eliminates waste being taken to landfills.

StoneSet Overlaying Paving is an ideal solution for a wide variety of applications

Light and heavy traffic areas

Car parks

Footpaths and walkways

Driveways

Across all areas of hard landscaping

The large colour range that StoneSet Overlaying Paving is supplied in provides a solution for both modern contemporary designs and the natural local gravels are ideal for heritage locations and sites.

The high quality resin bound paving from StoneSet provides the ultimate solution to renovate existing surfaces

Cost savings with no need to excavate, using the existing surface to create a brand new surface course

Reduction of waste through use of existing hard surfaces

High quality polyurethane binder provides a flexible surface layer

Poured on wet, uneven cracked surfaces can provide an ideal base

Cracked concrete, asphalt, tiles and pavers can all be covered by StoneSet

Natural stone finish with no cement slurry being washed into drains and waterways

The wide range of aggregates from StoneSet all provide a smooth yet slip resistant surface which makes it ideal for ramps, wheelchair access and aged care facilities. StoneSet Overlaying Paving offers quick and low impact installation with 200m² able to be laid in a single day.