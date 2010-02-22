Logo
Sunset Stone
Stone Wall Cladding and Marble Basins by Sunset Stone

Last Updated on 22 Feb 2010

Sunset Stone imports and designs a unique range of high quality natural stone products.

Natural Stone Products and Wall Cladding
Sunset Stone imports and designs a unique range of high quality natural stone products. These include:

  • Wall Cladding
  • Stone Flooring
  • Mosaic Mesh Pebbles
  • Bathware
  • Stone Sculpture and Decor

Wall Cladding
Sunset Stones range of dimensional wall claddings has unique designs and module shapes that are suitable for both interior, exterior applications and landscape solutions.

  • Made from all natural stone the panels are glued onto a fibermesh backing for ease of installation
  • The lightweight nature of the product allows for application to most sub-structure surfaces unlike other heaver products.
  • Stone types include Sandstone, Lava stone, Marble, and Limestone
  • Stone wall cladding is suitable for a variety of applications including feature walls and water features


Marble Bathware and Basins
Marble Bathware also is supplied by Sunset Stone from stunning Marble Basins to Resin Terrazzo Bathtubs.

Submit an enquiry today to learn more about Sunset Stone's range of stone wall cladding, marble basins, bathware and mosaic pebbles.

Display AddressGeelong, VIC

131 Marshalltown Road

0417 057 775
