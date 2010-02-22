Stone Wall Cladding and Marble Basins by Sunset Stone

Natural Stone Products and Wall Cladding

Sunset Stone imports and designs a unique range of high quality natural stone products. These include:

Wall Cladding

Stone Flooring

Mosaic Mesh Pebbles

Bathware

Stone Sculpture and Decor

Sunset Stones range of dimensional wall claddings has unique designs and module shapes that are suitable for both interior, exterior applications and landscape solutions.

Made from all natural stone the panels are glued onto a fibermesh backing for ease of installation

The lightweight nature of the product allows for application to most sub-structure surfaces unlike other heaver products.

Stone types include Sandstone, Lava stone, Marble, and Limestone

Stone wall cladding is suitable for a variety of applications including feature walls and water features



Marble Bathware and Basins

Marble Bathware also is supplied by Sunset Stone from stunning Marble Basins to Resin Terrazzo Bathtubs.



