Stone Wall Cladding and Marble Basins by Sunset Stone
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2010
Overview
Natural Stone Products and Wall Cladding
Sunset Stone imports and designs a unique range of high quality natural stone products. These include:
- Wall Cladding
- Stone Flooring
- Mosaic Mesh Pebbles
- Bathware
- Stone Sculpture and Decor
Wall Cladding
Sunset Stones range of dimensional wall claddings has unique designs and module shapes that are suitable for both interior, exterior applications and landscape solutions.
- Made from all natural stone the panels are glued onto a fibermesh backing for ease of installation
- The lightweight nature of the product allows for application to most sub-structure surfaces unlike other heaver products.
- Stone types include Sandstone, Lava stone, Marble, and Limestone
- Stone wall cladding is suitable for a variety of applications including feature walls and water features
Marble Bathware and Basins
Marble Bathware also is supplied by Sunset Stone from stunning Marble Basins to Resin Terrazzo Bathtubs.
