Stone Strong Stone Retaining Walls from Concrib
Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015
Stone Strong Systems are designed and produced for simplicity and aesthetic appeal.
Overview
Description
Concrib Stone Strong Retaining Walls are comprised of interlocking blocks to ensure their strength and security.
When earth stabilisation is imperative, Concrib provide retaining walls of versatility and longevity
- Fully engineered precast interlocking blocks
- Webbed block design
- Main large block is 2.44m x 0.92m
- Made with 40mPa concrete
- Enables 100 year design life
The structural integrity and innovative design of the Stone Strong Stone Walls from Concrib are ideal for many diverse projects including shoreline, dump walls and erosion control.