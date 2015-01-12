​Stone Strong Stone Retaining Walls from Concrib

Concrib Stone Strong Retaining Walls are comprised of interlocking blocks to ensure their strength and security.

Stone Strong Systems are designed and produced for simplicity and aesthetic appeal.

When earth stabilisation is imperative, Concrib provide retaining walls of versatility and longevity

Fully engineered precast interlocking blocks

Webbed block design

Main large block is 2.44m x 0.92m

Made with 40mPa concrete

Enables 100 year design life

The structural integrity and innovative design of the Stone Strong Stone Walls from Concrib are ideal for many diverse projects including shoreline, dump walls and erosion control.