​Stone Strong Stone Retaining Walls from Concrib

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015

Stone Strong Systems are designed and produced for simplicity and aesthetic appeal.

Description

Concrib Stone Strong Retaining Walls are comprised of interlocking blocks to ensure their strength and security.

Stone Strong Systems are designed and produced for simplicity and aesthetic appeal.

When earth stabilisation is imperative, Concrib provide retaining walls of versatility and longevity

  • Fully engineered precast interlocking blocks
  • Webbed block design
  • Main large block is 2.44m x 0.92m
  • Made with 40mPa concrete
  • Enables 100 year design life

The structural integrity and innovative design of the Stone Strong Stone Walls from Concrib are ideal for many diverse projects including shoreline, dump walls and erosion control.

Display AddressRichlands, QLD

601 Boundary Rd

07 3375 1800
