Step and Floor Lights for Outdoor Illumination from Online Lighting

The range includes but is not limited to the following:

Round Louvre Step lights

Round Eyelid Step lights

Square Eyelid Step lights

Recessed step and wall lights with asymmetric distribution

Step and Wall Lamps

10 piece 15mm and 30mm Square LED Step and floor lights

Recessed ground luminaires with square grid covers

Mini three direction, recessed wall & drive over ground step lights

From the following top quality brands and more:

Domus Lighting

Gamma Illumination

Boluce

Telbix Australia

Brilliant Lighting

Castlight



View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.





Step lights fromare a suitable lighting solution for outdoor areas, such as pathways, driveways and stairwells. Whilst they are a safety feature, they are also an effective decorative feature used to light up beautiful gardens and exteriors at night time.