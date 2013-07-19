Logo
Step and Floor Lights for Outdoor Illumination from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2013

Overview
Description

Step lights from Online Lighting are a suitable lighting solution for outdoor areas, such as pathways, driveways and stairwells. Whilst they are a safety feature, they are also an effective decorative feature used to light up beautiful gardens and exteriors at night time. The range includes but is not limited to the following:

  • Round Louvre Step lights
  • Round Eyelid Step lights
  • Square Eyelid Step lights
  • Recessed step and wall lights with asymmetric distribution
  • Step and Wall Lamps
  • 10 piece 15mm and 30mm Square LED Step and floor lights
  • Recessed ground luminaires with square grid covers
  • Mini three direction, recessed wall & drive over ground step lights

From the following top quality brands and more:
  • Domus Lighting
  • Gamma Illumination
  • Boluce
  • Telbix Australia
  • Brilliant Lighting
  • Castlight

View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
