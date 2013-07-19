Step and Floor Lights for Outdoor Illumination from Online Lighting
Step lights from Online Lighting are a suitable lighting solution for outdoor areas, such as pathways, driveways and stairwells. Whilst they are a safety feature, they are also an effective decorative feature used to light up beautiful gardens and exteriors at night time. The range includes but is not limited to the following:
- Round Louvre Step lights
- Round Eyelid Step lights
- Square Eyelid Step lights
- Recessed step and wall lights with asymmetric distribution
- Step and Wall Lamps
- 10 piece 15mm and 30mm Square LED Step and floor lights
- Recessed ground luminaires with square grid covers
- Mini three direction, recessed wall & drive over ground step lights
From the following top quality brands and more:
- Domus Lighting
- Gamma Illumination
- Boluce
- Telbix Australia
- Brilliant Lighting
- Castlight
View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.