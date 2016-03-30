Steel roof trusses and floor joists
Last Updated on 30 Mar 2016
Overview
Description
Dynamic Steel Frames offer a range of services for building and construction. Just some of the services offered are roof trusses and floors joists.
Features of roof trusses:
- Long spanning, rigid and light
- Massive reduction of self-weight equalling greater spans with less material
- Easy to lift and manoeuvre on site
Features of floor joists:
- Light weight and high strength
- ANY size available from 200mm up to 600mm
- Spans available over 8 metres
- Fall for water run off available for decking and balconies
With their high strength and light weight, the steel roof trusses and floor joists are ideal for many building and construction projects as they are easy to lift and install. Dynamic Steel Frames have the capability to make floor joists suitable for varying sizes ensuring each one is individually manufactured to meet the application.