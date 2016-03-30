Dynamic Steel Frames offer a range of services for building and construction. Just some of the services offered are roof trusses and floors joists.

Features of roof trusses:

Long spanning, rigid and light

Massive reduction of self-weight equalling greater spans with less material

Easy to lift and manoeuvre on site

Features of floor joists:

Light weight and high strength

ANY size available from 200mm up to 600mm

Spans available over 8 metres

Fall for water run off available for decking and balconies

With their high strength and light weight, the steel roof trusses and floor joists are ideal for many building and construction projects as they are easy to lift and install. Dynamic Steel Frames have the capability to make floor joists suitable for varying sizes ensuring each one is individually manufactured to meet the application.