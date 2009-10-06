Steel Wire Rope for Balustrading and Stainless Steel Tubing for Fencing, Barriers and Handrails

Steel Wire Rope and Stainless Steel Tubing

Australian Wire Rope supply a vast range of stainless steel and galvanised wire rope and accessories to the retail, wholesale and trade markets. Also offered is a manufacturing service for stainless steel tubing, including cutting tube to size, insertion of blind rivet nuts and welding base plates.



Steel wire rope and stainless steel tubing is ideal for the following industries:

Chandleries

Builders

Fruit Growers

Industrial Riging and Lifting

Balustraders / Fabricatios

Landscapers

Fasteners and Engineering Supplies

Shade Sale Manufacturers

Mining Industry

Fishing Industry

Steel Wire Rope Balustrading

Manufacture and supply of Balustrading systems is an integral part of Australian Wire Rope's business. An extensive range of products is available, designed to suit each customers requirements, from stylish factory made kits,baulestrade fabrication to budget D.I.Y systems.



Stainless Steel and Galvanised Wire Rope, Steel Tubing and Steel Hardware / Accessories Range

Australian Wire Rope's wide selection of steel wire rope, tubing and fence hardware products include:

Handrail Systems

Glass Clamps

Baulestrade Fitings

Pre Fabricated FencePosts

Fence Systems and barriers

Glavanised Hardware

Wire Rope

Stainless Steel Hardware

Chains

Fasteners

Specialised Tools

Marine Hardware

Protectants and Lubricants

Rate Components

Pool Fence Accessories

For more information about steel wire rope and tubing please download the product brochure or visit the website by clicking the links below.