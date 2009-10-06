Steel Wire Rope for Balustrading and Stainless Steel Tubing for Fencing, Barriers and Handrails
Stainless Steel and Galvanised wire rope is an extremely durable solution to a wide range of industrial applications in particular fencing
Overview
Steel Wire Rope and Stainless Steel Tubing
Australian Wire Rope supply a vast range of stainless steel and galvanised wire rope and accessories to the retail, wholesale and trade markets. Also offered is a manufacturing service for stainless steel tubing, including cutting tube to size, insertion of blind rivet nuts and welding base plates.
Steel wire rope and stainless steel tubing is ideal for the following industries:
- Chandleries
- Builders
- Fruit Growers
- Industrial Riging and Lifting
- Balustraders / Fabricatios
- Landscapers
- Fasteners and Engineering Supplies
- Shade Sale Manufacturers
- Mining Industry
- Fishing Industry
Steel Wire Rope Balustrading
Manufacture and supply of Balustrading systems is an integral part of Australian Wire Rope's business. An extensive range of products is available, designed to suit each customers requirements, from stylish factory made kits,baulestrade fabrication to budget D.I.Y systems.
Stainless Steel and Galvanised Wire Rope, Steel Tubing and Steel Hardware / Accessories Range
Australian Wire Rope's wide selection of steel wire rope, tubing and fence hardware products include:
- Handrail Systems
- Glass Clamps
- Baulestrade Fitings
- Pre Fabricated FencePosts
- Fence Systems and barriers
- Glavanised Hardware
- Wire Rope
- Stainless Steel Hardware
- Chains
- Fasteners
- Specialised Tools
- Marine Hardware
- Protectants and Lubricants
- Rate Components
- Pool Fence Accessories
For more information about steel wire rope and tubing please download the product brochure or visit the website by clicking the links below.