Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone
Overview
Based on the unique composition of marble and cement; Fibonacci Stone introduces Steel Terrazzo Tiles, a bold blue grey tone that’s reminiscent of unfinished steel.
Stylish, modern and low-maintenance, Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are a premium choice for all flooring projects:
- Highly slip-resistant, possessing the following slip rating: Max “W” / “P4” Low Risk, Min “X” moderate risk – appendix A wet Pendulum
- Long-lasting, with an average lifespan of over 30 years
- Created using only natural stone elements and mineral aggregates
- Aesthetically stunning
Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:
- 600x600x20mm
- 400x400x15mm
Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are an ideal flooring solution, perfect for both residential and commercial applications.