Fibonacci Stone
?Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles are highly slip-resistant
?Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles are composed only of natural stone and mineral elements
?Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles are an ideal choice for commercial and residential flooring applications

​Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Last Updated on 04 May 2015

Based on the unique composition of marble and cement; Steel Terazzo stone tiles introduces a bold blue grey tone that’s reminiscent of unfinished steel.

Overview
Description

Based on the unique composition of marble and cement; Fibonacci Stone introduces Steel Terrazzo Tiles, a bold blue grey tone that’s reminiscent of unfinished steel.

Stylish, modern and low-maintenance, Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are a premium choice for all flooring projects:

  • Highly slip-resistant, possessing the following slip rating: Max “W” / “P4” Low Risk, Min “X” moderate risk – appendix A wet Pendulum
  • Long-lasting, with an average lifespan of over 30 years
  • Created using only natural stone elements and mineral aggregates
  • Aesthetically stunning

Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

  • 600x600x20mm
  • 400x400x15mm

Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are an ideal flooring solution, perfect for both residential and commercial applications.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

25/6 Nicole Close

1300 342 662
