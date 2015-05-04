​Steel Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Based on the unique composition of marble and cement; Fibonacci Stone introduces Steel Terrazzo Tiles, a bold blue grey tone that’s reminiscent of unfinished steel.

Stylish, modern and low-maintenance, Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are a premium choice for all flooring projects:

Highly slip-resistant, possessing the following slip rating: Max “W” / “P4” Low Risk, Min “X” moderate risk – appendix A wet Pendulum

Long-lasting, with an average lifespan of over 30 years

Created using only natural stone elements and mineral aggregates

Aesthetically stunning

Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x400x15mm

Steel Terazzo Stone Tiles are an ideal flooring solution, perfect for both residential and commercial applications.