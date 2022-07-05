Studco steel stud framing system is engineered to provide designers and installers with the solution to create versatile framing systems that achieve the design criteria in accordance with appropriate Australian and New Zealand standards.

This range of stud and track profiles offer greater span and performance, accompanied by a range of accessories including noggings, nogging track and bracket joining systems.

Features:

The Studco steel stud framing system is manufactured in a range of various widths, lengths, and material gauges from 0.50mm BMT to 1.5mm BMT, providing the flexibility needed for different projects.

Manufactured from high quality BlueScope Steel hot-dip zinc-coated steel strip with a coating thickness of Z275 (275 grams zinc/m²) for durability.

Easy to install and fits positively into track.

Studco EzyTrack is available to curved wall solutions.

Acoustic assemblies are available.

Easy to create a consistent, contemporary theme throughout the build with this complete system.

Studco is committed to best practice through our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited Quality and Environmental Management Systems, with less waste and no chemical treatment required.

Backed by Studco technical engineering services.

Suitable to be used in fire-rated acoustic assemblies.

Application:

Studco Steel Stud Systems continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.