Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
P.R. King & Sons
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stair Chairs enables those with disabilities to move freely up and down
Electric Stairlifts come with a 14 day money back guarantee
Stair Chairs enables those with disabilities to move freely up and down
Electric Stairlifts come with a 14 day money back guarantee

Stannah Modern Electric Stairlifts by P. R. King & Sons

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2013

P.R King and Sons have the newest range of curved and straight railed Stannah Stairlifts for the home or office

Overview
Description
Stannah Solus and Stannah Sofia Stairl Lifts are far more akin to other household products than previous models on the market. Both are more ‘domestic-looking’ in terms of softer lines, tactile materials and integrated design but they are designed to appeal to two distinct audiences:

  • Stannah Solus is modern, stylish and minimalist, with a shorter, more discreet seat back which includes a cut out to increase the feeling of light and space
  • Stannah Sofia is classic, comfortable and supportive, with a generously upholstered soft fabric seat, designed with the country set in mind
Stannah Ergonomic Stair Climbers
A number of new features have been added to both the Solus and Sofia stairlifts which are unique to Stannah:
  • Unique adjustable arms with ‘grab’ handles for mounting and dismounting, providing better support and comfort
  • Overall improved comfort and ergonomics
  • Seat to footrest height adjustment
  • Easy one step folding away (including the seat, armrest and footrest)
  • Simple ergonomic controls in a single new control ‘pod’ containing the key, the on/off switch and directional controls
  • Specially designed and patented seatbelts, which are positioned directly in front of users, making them easy to reach and fasten with one hand, instead of users having to reach back to use a traditional ‘car model’ seatbelt
  • New seat load sensor so that the lift cannot accidentally move until the user is safely in the chair
Both stairlift seats have been designed to cater for individual needs in terms of look and style but safety and improved functionality have remained paramount.


Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Electric Stairlifts

558.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stannah Electric Stairlift Brochure

1.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

155 Victoria Rd

02 9560 7344
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap