Stannah Modern Electric Stairlifts by P. R. King & Sons
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2013
P.R King and Sons have the newest range of curved and straight railed Stannah Stairlifts for the home or office
Stannah Solus and Stannah Sofia Stairl Lifts are far more akin to other household products than previous models on the market. Both are more ‘domestic-looking’ in terms of softer lines, tactile materials and integrated design but they are designed to appeal to two distinct audiences:
A number of new features have been added to both the Solus and Sofia stairlifts which are unique to Stannah:
- Stannah Solus is modern, stylish and minimalist, with a shorter, more discreet seat back which includes a cut out to increase the feeling of light and space
- Stannah Sofia is classic, comfortable and supportive, with a generously upholstered soft fabric seat, designed with the country set in mind
- Unique adjustable arms with ‘grab’ handles for mounting and dismounting, providing better support and comfort
- Overall improved comfort and ergonomics
- Seat to footrest height adjustment
- Easy one step folding away (including the seat, armrest and footrest)
- Simple ergonomic controls in a single new control ‘pod’ containing the key, the on/off switch and directional controls
- Specially designed and patented seatbelts, which are positioned directly in front of users, making them easy to reach and fasten with one hand, instead of users having to reach back to use a traditional ‘car model’ seatbelt
- New seat load sensor so that the lift cannot accidentally move until the user is safely in the chair