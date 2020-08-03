Standard chain electric winder (SCE300)
Doric's award-winning Ventus Automated Hardware is the ultimate solution to let the breeze in, providing a complete range of automated hardware for Residential and Commercial applications. As part of this range, the Standard Chain Electric Winder (SCE300) is perfect for automation in residential application. In stock now - contact your Doric sales representative today!
Overview
With a simple design and boasting low noise operation, this product can be used on awning and casement windows, and sliding sashes. The SCE300 can also be retrofitted to any current awning window. In stock now - contact your Doric sales representative today!
Application: SCE series actuators can be used in fire smoke removal, smart home, outdoor shaded, sun room, applied to awning windows, sliding sash and casement window.
Features & Benefits:
- DC24V or AC230V optional
- Push/Pull Force 250N
- Sandblasted oxidative surface treatment
- Simple but delicate design, low noise operation
- 3 standard colors, other colors can be customized
- Double link chain working more stably and smoothly
- Electronic overload cutoff
- Endurance tests (30,000 cycles) are carried out
