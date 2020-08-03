Doric's award-winning Ventus Automated Hardware is the ultimate solution to let the breeze in, providing a complete range of automated hardware for Residential and Commercial applications. As part of this range, the Standard Chain Electric Winder (SCE300) is perfect for automation in residential application.

With a simple design and boasting low noise operation, this product can be used on awning and casement windows, and sliding sashes. The SCE300 can also be retrofitted to any current awning window. In stock now - contact your Doric sales representative today!

Application: SCE series actuators can be used in fire smoke removal, smart home, outdoor shaded, sun room, applied to awning windows, sliding sash and casement window.

Features & Benefits: