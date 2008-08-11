Stairlift - A personal straight stair lift, designed for the domestic user
Overview
Stairlift is designed for the domestic user. Specifically suited to straight staircases it provides ease of access to the less mobile, elderly and disabled.
Product Specifications:
- Motor Power – 0.25kW
- Motor Output Speed: 22RPM
- Method of Drive: Rack and Pinion
- Motor Output Torque: 108 Nm
- Power Supply: 24V DC (Battery)
- Maximum Capacity: 294 lbs
- Track: Extruded Aluminium (Anodised)
- Mains Supply: 110v, 50Hz Charger
Stairlift features:
- Easy to use controls: Choose from simple joystick control operation or push-button infra-red remote control. Both are standard with The Acorn Superglide
- Swivel seat as standard: A comfortable swivel seat makes using the stairlift easy. Additionally, you could choose our optional ‘Sit n Stand’ or ‘Perch’ seats if you prefer
- Safety harness: An inertia reel type lap belt is included as standard equipment and an over-shoulder harness is available as an extra cost option
- Safety as standard: Our stairlift is protected by an array of safety features. Sophisticated electronic sensors ensure the lift comes to and immediate, safe stop, if it meets with and obstruction on the stairway.
- DC Power: All Acorn stairlifts are powered by a DC motor, for almost silent operation. What’s more our automatically rechargeable battery system, that is maintenance free, means the lift works even if the domestic power supply is interrupted.
Also available from the great range at Monorail Elevators:
Flow – fits most staircases, straight, around corners or even spiralled and can be fitted to either side of the stairs
Compass – is a platform lift for wheelchair users and fits every straight staircase. Compass is also suited for re-usability
Tangent – is a fully automatic lift for wheelchair users and fits every straight staircase
Helilx – is a fully automatic platform lift for wheelchair users and fits most staircases, straight, around corners (even spiral), and can be fitted to either side of the stair
Vector – is a vertical platform lift for wheelchair users, specially designed to fit inside your building
Scooters also available:
Auriga Scooters has been designed with the latest trend in mind, and inccorporates the most up to date features of the ease of use. Designed for comfort and safety, the Auriga allows you daily independence with style. Auriga available in 3 and 4 wheel versions.
Meteor scooters provides you with the complete freedom to enjoy total independent capabilities this robust scooter enables you to overcome high kerbs, uneven surfaces and to go up steeps. This powerful scooter has been designed to carry a load of up to 200 kg.