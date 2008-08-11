Stairlift - A personal straight stair lift, designed for the domestic user

Stairlift is designed for the domestic user. Specifically suited to straight staircases it provides ease of access to the less mobile, elderly and disabled.



Product Specifications:

Motor Power – 0.25kW

Motor Output Speed: 22RPM

Method of Drive: Rack and Pinion

Motor Output Torque: 108 Nm

Power Supply: 24V DC (Battery)

Maximum Capacity: 294 lbs

Track: Extruded Aluminium (Anodised)

Mains Supply: 110v, 50Hz Charger







Stairlift features:

Easy to use controls: Choose from simple joystick control operation or push-button infra-red remote control. Both are standard with The Acorn Superglide

Swivel seat as standard: A comfortable swivel seat makes using the stairlift easy. Additionally, you could choose our optional ‘Sit n Stand’ or ‘Perch’ seats if you prefer

Safety harness: An inertia reel type lap belt is included as standard equipment and an over-shoulder harness is available as an extra cost option

Safety as standard: Our stairlift is protected by an array of safety features. Sophisticated electronic sensors ensure the lift comes to and immediate, safe stop, if it meets with and obstruction on the stairway.

DC Power: All Acorn stairlifts are powered by a DC motor, for almost silent operation. What’s more our automatically rechargeable battery system, that is maintenance free, means the lift works even if the domestic power supply is interrupted.