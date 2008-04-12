Logo
Stainless Steel Architectural Hardware Fittings
Constructed from hard wearing stainless steel
Cater any requirement with modular construction
Ideal for retail, commercial and corporate environments
Stainless Steel Hardware Fitting Solutions from Fix Systems Architectural Hardware

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Stainless steel architectural fittings and fixtures are the answer to a multitude of commercial architecture problems.

Overview
Description
FIX Systems Architectural Hardware provide an impressive range of structural fixing systems suitable for application on a wide array of surfaces. These intelligent fixing systems are ideal for Signage, Glazing, Shop Fittings and Balustrades.

Cater for specific requirements with modular construction
  • The FIX system is an elegant and clean alternative to your fixing requirements
  • Incorporated into any design, simple fixings can be transformed into design features
  • Made from 303g stainless steel (interior use) and 316g stainless steel (exterior use) they are suitable for a range of architectural applications
  • The modular construction and availability makes the FIX system easy to specify for a diverse range of applications, equally suitable on most surfaces including masonry, acrylic, timber and glass
FIX Stainless Steel Architectural Hardware Fittings
The Fix range spans over a number of different fitting designs with varying sizes including: 12mm, 19mm and 25mm diameters 303g S/S with ¼ “bsw thread and 32mm and 50mm diameters 316g S/S with M10 thread. The Fix range includes:
  • Standard Fittings
  • Counter Sunk Fittings
  • Low Profile Fittings
  • Tamper Resistant Fixtures/Theft Resistant Fixtures
  • Display Fixtures
  • Patch Fixings
Fix systems are ideal for use in all retail, commercial and corporate environments. All products are suitable for use with most panel and sheet materials.
Contact
Display AddressBowral, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 8 9-11 Kiama St

1300 133 215
