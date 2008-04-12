Stainless Steel Hardware Fitting Solutions from Fix Systems Architectural Hardware



Cater for specific requirements with modular construction

The FIX system is an elegant and clean alternative to your fixing requirements

Incorporated into any design, simple fixings can be transformed into design features

Made from 303g stainless steel (interior use) and 316g stainless steel (exterior use) they are suitable for a range of architectural applications

The modular construction and availability makes the FIX system easy to specify for a diverse range of applications, equally suitable on most surfaces including masonry, acrylic, timber and glass

FIX Stainless Steel Architectural Hardware Fittings

Standard Fittings

Counter Sunk Fittings

Low Profile Fittings

Tamper Resistant Fixtures/Theft Resistant Fixtures

Display Fixtures

Patch Fixings

FIX Systems Architectural Hardware provide an impressive range of structural fixing systems suitable for application on a wide array of surfaces. These intelligent fixing systems are ideal for Signage, Glazing, Shop Fittings and Balustrades.The Fix range spans over a number of different fitting designs with varying sizes including: 12mm, 19mm and 25mm diameters 303g S/S with ¼ “bsw thread and 32mm and 50mm diameters 316g S/S with M10 thread. The Fix range includes:Fix systems are ideal for use in all retail, commercial and corporate environments. All products are suitable for use with most panel and sheet materials.