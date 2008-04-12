Stainless Steel Hardware Fitting Solutions from Fix Systems Architectural Hardware
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Stainless steel architectural fittings and fixtures are the answer to a multitude of commercial architecture problems.
Overview
Description
FIX Systems Architectural Hardware provide an impressive range of structural fixing systems suitable for application on a wide array of surfaces. These intelligent fixing systems are ideal for Signage, Glazing, Shop Fittings and Balustrades.
Cater for specific requirements with modular construction
The Fix range spans over a number of different fitting designs with varying sizes including: 12mm, 19mm and 25mm diameters 303g S/S with ¼ “bsw thread and 32mm and 50mm diameters 316g S/S with M10 thread. The Fix range includes:
Cater for specific requirements with modular construction
- The FIX system is an elegant and clean alternative to your fixing requirements
- Incorporated into any design, simple fixings can be transformed into design features
- Made from 303g stainless steel (interior use) and 316g stainless steel (exterior use) they are suitable for a range of architectural applications
- The modular construction and availability makes the FIX system easy to specify for a diverse range of applications, equally suitable on most surfaces including masonry, acrylic, timber and glass
The Fix range spans over a number of different fitting designs with varying sizes including: 12mm, 19mm and 25mm diameters 303g S/S with ¼ “bsw thread and 32mm and 50mm diameters 316g S/S with M10 thread. The Fix range includes:
- Standard Fittings
- Counter Sunk Fittings
- Low Profile Fittings
- Tamper Resistant Fixtures/Theft Resistant Fixtures
- Display Fixtures
- Patch Fixings