MDZ780
MDZ206
MDZ1
MDZ155
Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles

Last Updated on 01 May 2015

​Australian made and inspired by design, innovation and function, Madinoz offer Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles.

Overview
Description

Australian made and inspired by design, innovation and function, Madinoz offer Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles. Made with marine grade stainless steel to ensure lifelong usage and the quality of the product.

When it comes to adding finishing touches on kitchen or bathroom cabinets, Madinoz’s range of handles are made from premium materials and designed specifically for their intended cabinet handle purpose.

Available in the following finishes

  • SSS- Satin Stainless Steel
  • PSS- Polished Stainless Steel
  • Powder coat and custom finishes available on request

Suitable for both commercial and residential applications with rear fixings.

The Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles need minimal maintenance exceeding a clean with some soapy water and wiped dry.

The door hardware from Madinoz proudly complies with The Good Environmental Choice Australia Label, as well as Green Star Rated “A” Level GECA certification.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles Catalogue

1.77 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueanbeyan, ACT

Aluform Interiors 19 Carrington Stree

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Access Speciality Hardware 7 Bradford Street

Display AddressByron Bay, NSW

Byron Bay Building Materials 1 Grevillea Street

Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Style Finish, Shop 1, Abott Lane

Display AddressCromer, NSW

21 Orlando Rd

02 9939 2007
Display AddressPeakhurst, NSW

Hardware & General 107-109 Boundary Road

Display AddressWilloughby, NSW

Keeler Hardware 184 High Street

Display AddressMaroochydore, QLD

Abel Locksmiths 17-19 Beach Road

Display AddressWindsor, QLD

Bretts Hardware 142 Newmarket Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Architectural Hardware & Doors 259 Port Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Access Hardware (S.A.) Pty Ltd 20 Manton Street

Display AddressWayville, SA

Woodpend Hardware 61 Goodwood Road

Display AddressHobart, TAS

Access Hardware (TAS) Pty Ltd 21 Brisbane Street

Display AddressMornington, VIC

Handleworks 7/11 Satu Way

Display AddressNorth Melbourne, VIC

Access Hardware Pty Ltd 74/92 Gracie Street

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

Detail Door Hardware, 143 Fyans Street

Display AddressBusselton, WA

Door Hardware Solutions Unit 3 Home Depot Strelly St

Display AddressMaddington, WA

Barretts Architectural Products 1/11 Alloa Road

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Parker Black & Forrest 1/15 Carbon Court

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Architectural Design H/W 13/50 Howe Street

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Barnetts Architectural Hardware 8/9 Sundercombe Street

