Australian made and inspired by design, innovation and function, Madinoz offer Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles. Made with marine grade stainless steel to ensure lifelong usage and the quality of the product.

When it comes to adding finishing touches on kitchen or bathroom cabinets, Madinoz’s range of handles are made from premium materials and designed specifically for their intended cabinet handle purpose.

Available in the following finishes

SSS- Satin Stainless Steel

PSS- Polished Stainless Steel

Powder coat and custom finishes available on request

Suitable for both commercial and residential applications with rear fixings.

The Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles need minimal maintenance exceeding a clean with some soapy water and wiped dry.

The door hardware from Madinoz proudly complies with The Good Environmental Choice Australia Label, as well as Green Star Rated “A” Level GECA certification.