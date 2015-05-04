Logo
Stainless Flush Pulls

Last Updated on 04 May 2015

​Working closely with designers and architects, Madinoz have created a range of Flush Pulls and Cavity Sliding Locks.

Overview
Description

Working closely with designers and architects, Madinoz have created a range of Flush Pulls and Cavity Sliding Locks. The space saving range is made from Stainless Steel and offers the ultimate in sliding door security.

Product Range Features

  • 316 Grade Stainless Steel
  • Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
  • High Durability with Concealed Fixings
  • Powder coat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

The Madinoz edge pull for sliding doors combines modern styling with intuitive operation of the unique hidden handle.

