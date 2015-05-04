Stainless Flush Pulls
Working closely with designers and architects, Madinoz have created a range of Flush Pulls and Cavity Sliding Locks.
Working closely with designers and architects, Madinoz have created a range of Flush Pulls and Cavity Sliding Locks. The space saving range is made from Stainless Steel and offers the ultimate in sliding door security.
Product Range Features
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Powder coat & Custom Finishes Available on Request
The Madinoz edge pull for sliding doors combines modern styling with intuitive operation of the unique hidden handle.
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007