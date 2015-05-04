Stainless Flush Pulls

Working closely with designers and architects, Madinoz have created a range of Flush Pulls and Cavity Sliding Locks. The space saving range is made from Stainless Steel and offers the ultimate in sliding door security.

Product Range Features

316 Grade Stainless Steel

Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification

High Durability with Concealed Fixings

Powder coat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

The Madinoz edge pull for sliding doors combines modern styling with intuitive operation of the unique hidden handle.