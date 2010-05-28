Stain Resistant Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat

Building sealants that retain natural stone colour



Super penetrating and permanent

Retains natural colour and finish of the surface

Superior stain protection, super oil and water repellent

Deep liquid repellent barrier protects against efflorescence, picture framing, spalling and freeze thaw damage

Easy to apply

Makes cleaning easier and keeps surface looking new for longer; controls moss and mildew growth

Fully breathable, water vapour escapes freely, helping to avoid harmful moisture build up inside the treated material

Treated areas are food contact safe

15 Year Performance Warranty available when applied by a Dry-Treat Accredited Applicator

Sizes - 1 Qt (946ml), 1 Gallon (3.79L), 5 Gallon (18.9L)

Stain proof sealers for a range of surfaces

Natural stone

Tiles

Paving

Brick

Concrete

Grout

Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ is an impregnating sealer ideal for use on natural stone sealants, tile sealers, masonry, paver sealers, concrete sealers and grout sealers for protection.The building sealant is suitable for various applications: residential, commercial, indoor and outdoor areas including malls, floors, stone counter tops, walls, patios and pool surrounds.Other features and benefits include:The stain proof sealer can also be used on very porous material including:

Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ building sealant is penetrating, permanent and easy to apply to get superior stain protection which also retains natural colour.