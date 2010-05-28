Stain Resistant Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat
Last Updated on 28 May 2010
Stain resistant impregnating sealers for sealing requirements where retaining natural colour is crucial.
Overview
Description
Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ is an impregnating sealer ideal for use on natural stone sealants, tile sealers, masonry, paver sealers, concrete sealers and grout sealers for protection.
The building sealant is suitable for various applications: residential, commercial, indoor and outdoor areas including malls, floors, stone counter tops, walls, patios and pool surrounds.
Building sealants that retain natural stone colour
Other features and benefits include:
The stain proof sealer can also be used on very porous material including:
- Super penetrating and permanent
- Retains natural colour and finish of the surface
- Superior stain protection, super oil and water repellent
- Deep liquid repellent barrier protects against efflorescence, picture framing, spalling and freeze thaw damage
- Easy to apply
- Makes cleaning easier and keeps surface looking new for longer; controls moss and mildew growth
- Fully breathable, water vapour escapes freely, helping to avoid harmful moisture build up inside the treated material
- Treated areas are food contact safe
- 15 Year Performance Warranty available when applied by a Dry-Treat Accredited Applicator
- Sizes - 1 Qt (946ml), 1 Gallon (3.79L), 5 Gallon (18.9L)
- Natural stone
- Tiles
- Paving
- Brick
- Concrete
- Grout
Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ building sealant is penetrating, permanent and easy to apply to get superior stain protection which also retains natural colour.