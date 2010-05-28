Logo
Stain Resistant Impregnating Sealers from Dry-Treat

Last Updated on 28 May 2010

Stain resistant impregnating sealers for sealing requirements where retaining natural colour is crucial.

Overview
Description
Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ is an impregnating sealer ideal for use on natural stone sealants, tile sealers, masonry, paver sealers, concrete sealers and grout sealers for protection.

The building sealant is suitable for various applications: residential, commercial, indoor and outdoor areas including malls, floors, stone counter tops, walls, patios and pool surrounds.

Building sealants that retain natural stone colour
Other features and benefits include:
  • Super penetrating and permanent
  • Retains natural colour and finish of the surface
  • Superior stain protection, super oil and water repellent
  • Deep liquid repellent barrier protects against efflorescence, picture framing, spalling and freeze thaw damage
  • Easy to apply
  • Makes cleaning easier and keeps surface looking new for longer; controls moss and mildew growth
  • Fully breathable, water vapour escapes freely, helping to avoid harmful moisture build up inside the treated material
  • Treated areas are food contact safe
  • 15 Year Performance Warranty available when applied by a Dry-Treat Accredited Applicator
  • Sizes - 1 Qt (946ml), 1 Gallon (3.79L), 5 Gallon (18.9L)
Stain proof sealers for a range of surfaces
The stain proof sealer can also be used on very porous material including:
  • Natural stone
  • Tiles
  • Paving
  • Brick
  • Concrete
  • Grout

Dry-Treat STAIN-PROOF™ building sealant is penetrating, permanent and easy to apply to get superior stain protection which also retains natural colour.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stain Proof Original

279.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSt Leonards, NSW

65 Nicholson St

1800 675 119
