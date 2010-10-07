Staging and theatre equipment from STE Australia

STE Australia Pty Ltd (Theatrequip) supply and install complete equipment for stages, theatres, studios and schools. STE offers a complete range of curtains, fabrics, projection screens and drape tracking systems.

Curtains for any theatrical application

STE supply an impressive range of theatre curtains in a wide variety of colours, styles and fabrics to suit your specific applications.

Main Curtains

Acoustic Curtains

Stage Maskings

Studio drapes

Blackout Curtains

Backdrops

Floor cloths

Specialty Fabrics for theatre and modern design applications

STE boast an extensive range of fabrics in a myriad of colours. These fabrics can be used for a range of applications including television requirements, the hire market and theatres. The range of fabrics includes:

Standard and heavy weight Velvet

Plain weave with brushed finish Wool

Brushed Cotton Molton

Loom State Cotton Canvas

Sharkstooth and Square Gauze

Blockouts

Other fabrics including: silks, satins, jacquard, dobby weave wools, IFR voile and calico

Projection Screens with custom option for specific requirements

The range of projection screens from STE span over simple pull down screens to large motorised bottom roller screen. STE also offer specialist screens constructed using traditional projection surfaces and standard theatrical fabrics. The range of screens includes:

Tripod Screens

Pull Down Screens

Manual Roller Screens

Motorised Roller Screens

Large Motorised Screens

Folding Truss Frame Screens

Cinema Screens

Lace Outs

Portable Pipe and Drape Systems mobile applications

The range of Portable Pipe and Drape Systems can be used for a variety of applications including room division, temporary dressing rooms, concealment, backdrops and more. The range includes:

Adjustable Uprights- 2 and 3 piece models available

Telescopic Cross Bars

Base Plates

Drapes

Curtain/Drape Tracking Systems

Tracking systems can be used for stages, studios, cinemas and windows in both heavy and lightweight applications.

STE Australia provides technical support to the entertainment industry and can provide a complete service from conception to completion. For more information visit the STE Australia website.