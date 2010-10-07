Staging and theatre equipment from STE Australia
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2010
Large range of machinery and support systems for stages, threatres, schools and studios
Overview
STE Australia Pty Ltd (Theatrequip) supply and install complete equipment for stages, theatres, studios and schools. STE offers a complete range of curtains, fabrics, projection screens and drape tracking systems.
Curtains for any theatrical application
STE supply an impressive range of theatre curtains in a wide variety of colours, styles and fabrics to suit your specific applications.
- Main Curtains
- Acoustic Curtains
- Stage Maskings
- Studio drapes
- Blackout Curtains
- Backdrops
- Floor cloths
Specialty Fabrics for theatre and modern design applications
STE boast an extensive range of fabrics in a myriad of colours. These fabrics can be used for a range of applications including television requirements, the hire market and theatres. The range of fabrics includes:
- Standard and heavy weight Velvet
- Plain weave with brushed finish Wool
- Brushed Cotton Molton
- Loom State Cotton Canvas
- Sharkstooth and Square Gauze
- Blockouts
- Other fabrics including: silks, satins, jacquard, dobby weave wools, IFR voile and calico
Projection Screens with custom option for specific requirements
The range of projection screens from STE span over simple pull down screens to large motorised bottom roller screen. STE also offer specialist screens constructed using traditional projection surfaces and standard theatrical fabrics. The range of screens includes:
- Tripod Screens
- Pull Down Screens
- Manual Roller Screens
- Motorised Roller Screens
- Large Motorised Screens
- Folding Truss Frame Screens
- Cinema Screens
- Lace Outs
Portable Pipe and Drape Systems mobile applications
The range of Portable Pipe and Drape Systems can be used for a variety of applications including room division, temporary dressing rooms, concealment, backdrops and more. The range includes:
- Adjustable Uprights- 2 and 3 piece models available
- Telescopic Cross Bars
- Base Plates
- Drapes
Curtain/Drape Tracking Systems
Tracking systems can be used for stages, studios, cinemas and windows in both heavy and lightweight applications.
STE Australia provides technical support to the entertainment industry and can provide a complete service from conception to completion. For more information visit the STE Australia website.