Staff Lockers from Aussie Lockers

Designed with state-of-the-art technology, Aussie Lockers range of Staff Lockers can be accessed with RFID wrist bands, RFID cards and also proximity and security cards.



Once a locker has been assigned to the user, they simply have to touch their card / wristband at the main frame and their locker will open. Using RFID, lost or stolen cards can be decommissioned and a new card issued in minutes.



Cheaper than most keyed systems, Aussie Lockers range of Staff Lockers offer state-of-the-art service at a very reasonable price for businesses at any level. Aussie Lockers providess service and maintenance in all locations, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week with a callout number for any assistance that may be required.



The standard colour of the Staff Lockers is purple with grey trim, however any powdercoat colour can be made to order. Should you wish to also have your company logo embossed on each access point, Aussie Lockers can arrange this at no additional cost.



The Aussie Locker system can be accessed and managed online or via the central access terminal. This allows for upgrading of software diagnostics for any locker issues and for all locker information to be available to the venue. Uploading of new software and downloading of locker information is at the click of a mouse.



All electronic lockers need to be serviced and to make our products more reliable, we have the following procedures:

Optimise our design in hardware and software for trouble free operation

Quality control in manufacturing stage

24/7 phone service

Set up a national wide service to provide a quick onsite service

On-going funding from yearly turnover is be assigned to R & D

Online serving and troubleshooting

Aussie Lockers are recyclable and can be configured in different sizes and combinations.