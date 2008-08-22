Stadium Seating and Telescopic Seating Solutions from Effuzi
Last Updated on 22 Aug 2008
Suppliers of a selection of functional, revolutionising seating options. From standard wooden bench seats to opera house seating.
Effuzi International provide the Axor Telescopic range of platform seating systems.
Maximise seating space with telescopic platform seating
- Axor telescopic platform seating is used in venues of all sizes
- The Axor Telescopic Platform Seating System allows you to transform your venue in minutes
- Versatile seating to increase venue revenue through maximum utilisation of seating space
- Made up of multiple tiers of retractable platforms
- Stacks vertically when not in use
- Fitted with a variety of seating options that include:
- Totally portable seating
- Wall attached
- Recessed into a wall pocket
- Under a balcony or mezzanine
- Reverse folding
- A selection of seating options from the most basic timber bleachersto fully upholstered acoustically rated performing arts chairs
- Variety of configurations to accommodate challenging arena and public seating requirements
Telescopic platform seating combining quality and design
- Engineer designed with safety and operational longevity in mind
- Robotically welded under structure
- Superior guidance systems
- Stability and strength ensure a safe operational performance
From concept to completion, no matter how large or small, the Effuzi team will supply an Axor seating system that meets your venues requirements, at a cost you can afford.