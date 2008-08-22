Stadium Seating and Telescopic Seating Solutions from Effuzi

Effuzi International provide the Axor Telescopic range of platform seating systems.

Maximise seating space with telescopic platform seating

Axor telescopic platform seating is used in venues of all sizes

The Axor Telescopic Platform Seating System allows you to transform your venue in minutes

Versatile seating to increase venue revenue through maximum utilisation of seating space

Made up of multiple tiers of retractable platforms

Stacks vertically when not in use

Fitted with a variety of seating options that include: Totally portable seating Wall attached Recessed into a wall pocket Under a balcony or mezzanine Reverse folding

A selection of seating options from the most basic timber bleachersto fully upholstered acoustically rated performing arts chairs

Variety of configurations to accommodate challenging arena and public seating requirements

Telescopic platform seating combining quality and design

Engineer designed with safety and operational longevity in mind

Robotically welded under structure

Superior guidance systems

Stability and strength ensure a safe operational performance

From concept to completion, no matter how large or small, the Effuzi team will supply an Axor seating system that meets your venues requirements, at a cost you can afford.