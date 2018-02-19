Stacked Stone natural stone in 14 colours with preformed corners available to match

Beautiful natural stone panels in a wide range of 14 colours with matching preformed corners. Stacked Stone offers a distinct style and visual appeal to a home or commercial space, using them to accent walls or cald pillars for both exterior and interior applications.

Quick and easy application saving time and labour costs with construction. Stacked Stone features a unique arrangement of 100% nautral, flat building stones that exude elegance and individuality.

Providing an aesthetic charm to any space, Stacked Stone can be used on walls, pillars, fireplaces and even water features.

To achieve a more authentic and enchanting look and feel, designers seem to prefer using real stacked stones rather than manufatured stone for accentuating the beauty and elegance of any space.