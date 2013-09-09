Sprocket iPad and Tablet Solutions
Sprocket’s range of Launchpad tablet enclosures and stands provide a dramatic visual presence in a secure and stylish package.
Overview
Description
The launch of the iPad heralded in a new technology and changed the way we communicate forever. Gone are the traditional large kiosk formats and in their place are sleek, cost effective and highly engaging tablets.
What are the Benefits of Tablet Based Technology?
At a fraction of the deployment cost of traditional kiosks, Sprocket’s tablet enclosures and software solutions have enabled our retail clients to securely deploy thousands of tablet devices for applications as diverse as selling shoes for Birkenstock and motor vehicles for Ford.
With a super small footprint and maximum visual impact, Sprocket’s range of Australian designed tablet systems are ideal for exhibitions, museums and galleries including recent installations at the Powerhouse Museum Sydney, National Gallery of Victoria, Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam and Brooklyn Museum New York.
Exported to over 20 countries these Australian designed products cater for all types of tablets including iPad, Android and Windows based systems and can be optioned with a wide range of printers, scanners and other third party devices.
