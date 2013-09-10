Sprocket Digital Building Directories – ‘the Architects Choice’

Sprocket is regarded as Australia’s foremost innovators and manufacturers of interactive technology products. Winners of Australian Design Awards and exporting to over 20 countries, Sprocket has ensured that its products remain ahead of ever evolving technology.



Why Choose Sprocket Digital Directory Boards?



Sprocket’s elegant electronic Fastfind Building Directory Systems are specified by architects, designers, facility managers and building owners throughout Australia, Asia and the Middle East as an alternative to a traditional static tenant board for new building developments or refurbishments.



Sprocket’s Fastfind Digital Directories embody the very best in contemporary architectural interior design offering an unmatched combination of style, ease of use and an impressive software feature set. Australian designed and manufactured, the electronic tenant boards are available in either wall or floor mounted models and in portrait or landscape orientation.



The systems can be configured to mimic a standard static tenant board showing a simple list of tenants or optioned to present a media rich customer experience including fully interactive touchscreen search functionality.



All Sprocket Directory systems are rated to operate constantly 24 hours a day for 3 years. Only the highest quality airport grade, HD LED screens and players are used to create single screen, tiled screen, or multiple screen installations throughout a building.



Each directory is preloaded with Sprocket’s powerful Fastfind Display or Touch enabled software, allowing managers to easily and intuitively update tenant listings, messages or screen savers either directly on the unit, via LAN or through a web interface from a remote PC or tablet.