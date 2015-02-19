Designed for anchor stability during refractory concreting, the Spring Locking Clip ensures anchor arms will always remain vertical avoiding weakened refractory cement support and hot spots.

Manufactured from thin spring steel to allow for expansion

Refractory cement ingress is enabled by holes in the clip

Cross arm inserts can be used with a variable lug length

Suitable for manual welding and stud welding

Very low cost of $2.00

Lugs can be flat or round depending on directional strength

Anchor wires can have a parallel section similar to PFVS anchors for thicker refractory anchoring

For low cost and strengthened refractory cement support, the Spring Locking Clip from Pressform is an innovative and ideal for providing anchor stability.