Spring Locking Clip from Pressform
Last Updated on 19 Feb 2015
Overview
Description
Designed for anchor stability during refractory concreting, the Spring Locking Clip ensures anchor arms will always remain vertical avoiding weakened refractory cement support and hot spots.
Manufactured from thin spring steel to allow for expansion
- Refractory cement ingress is enabled by holes in the clip
- Cross arm inserts can be used with a variable lug length
- Suitable for manual welding and stud welding
Very low cost of $2.00
- Lugs can be flat or round depending on directional strength
- Anchor wires can have a parallel section similar to PFVS anchors for thicker refractory anchoring
For low cost and strengthened refractory cement support, the Spring Locking Clip from Pressform is an innovative and ideal for providing anchor stability.
Contact
Display AddressBassendean, WA
