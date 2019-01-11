Spotted Gum: GL18 Laminated Posts

Simmonds is proud to offer Spotted Gum GL 18 Posts in conjunction with Parkside Timber. Parkside Timber has been producing hardwood products for over 60 years. The natural durability of the species produced plus the high manufacturing standards held by Parkside Timber makes their products one of the highest quality in the marketplace.

GL18 Laminated Posts are a beautiful feature to any home, and some of the key benefits are:

Only post of its type in Australia

QLD Spotted Gum is one of Australia’s favourite species

Well crafted and beautiful finish ready to coat

Utilises a tried and proven lamination glue- resourcinol glue which is suitable for the toughest of applications

Durability Class 1 above Ground product

Well-constructed laminated design, ensuring quality and stability

Manufactured to AS/NZS 1328.1:1998

Dressed Pencil Round all 4 Edges

Fire Rated in accordance with AS1720.4 to BAL29



Spotted Gum:

QLD Spotted Gum has been tried and proven for over 100 years in Australian conditions, and due to it’s unique grain and stunning appearance, this durable species is ideal for GL18 Post applications.

Grade: Select

Hardness: 11*

Sizes (mm): 90x90, 115 x 115, 140 x 140



*Hardness refers to the Janka rating which is the hardness level given to each species. The higher the number, the greater the hardness.

GLTTA Certification:

Simmonds in conjunction with Parkside Timber is committed to quality and performance in everything they do. Therefore Parkside has invested in third party accreditation for their GL18 Spotted Gum Laminated posts through internationally recognised organisation, the Glue Laminated Timber Association of Australia (GLTAA).

Chain of custody – PEFC Certification:

Parkside are so proud of their quality and integrity in sawmilling, they have invested in their party accreditation for Chain of Custody certification for timber.

Simmonds is proud to be associated with a company like Parkside who is certified by the intentionally recognised organisation, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification that the forests and Parkside Timber will be here for generations to come.

Please note:

Colour variations within timber species in normal photography are only indicative of the colour range. Parkside Timber retains the right to vary specifications without notice due to our policy of continued development in our product range.