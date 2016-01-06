Spillway: Variable Length Tile Insert Drainage System

Spillway incorporates the proven Stripgrate VL system but replaces the grate with a tile tray. The water is able to escape between the tile tray and the abutting tiled floor in the 5mm gaps.

Available in 1200mm kits, the Spillway system can be cut to size or added to suit any length over 200mm whilst placing the outlet spigots and/or joiners where needed.

Features and benefits of Spillway:

The top of the tile tray is matched with the top of the floor tiles

The collection channel has a snap off 20mm riser to enhance waterproofing

The collection channel is 20mm deep with a 20mm wide flange

All components in the kit are A.B.S plastic

The total clear waterway (that is the area of twice the length of the shower drain by the 5 mm gap between the tiled floor and the tile tray ) of a Spillway of only 200 mm exceeds the minimum 1800 sq. mm required by the Australian Standards for a shower drain.

The Spillway has no grate just the simple to lift out tile tray which makes cleaning easy, and of course the tile tray does not catch hair unlike so many stainless steel linear grates.