Spill Control Barriers from BLOBEL Environmental Engineering
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2013
Overview
Description
Spill Barrier and Retention Barrier Systems from Blobel
- Barriers can be integrated in any Bund or installed in front of a door, drive through or other opening to be sealed
- Retention Barrier and Spill Barrier Systems can be connected to and triggered by any hazard detection system such as fire alarms, smoke detectors, liquid detectors or flow meters
- Barriers can be closed at a push of a button
- Barriers are fitted with an acoustic and visual warning signal and the closing speed can be adjusted manually
- On the leading edge is sealing technology based on a very flexible, highly chemical-resistant and flame retardant foam material, as well as overall demands on safety
- Rectangular barrier body with special seal
- Placement in U-shaped mounts with tensioning devices
- Rapid and safe operation
- Level surface
- No ramps or rollover bunds
- Maximum safety
- Raising-type barrier principle
- Modular system incremental retrofitting to semi-automatic and fully automatic operation
- Trapezoidal barrier body with special seal
- Placed in position by swiveling into the horizontal closing position
- Easy to use
- Weight compensated
- Level surface
- No ramps or rollover bunds
- Maximum safety
- Fully pneumatic system
- Trapezoidal barrier body with all-around special seal
- Fully automatic closing operation by pressing a button or by means of a signal
- Opened by the push of a button
- Triggered by any hazard detection system
- Adjustable closing speed and opening speed
- Acoustic and/or visual safety signal
- Level surface
- No ramps of rollover bunds
- Maximum safety