Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
BLOBEL Environmental Engineering
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Spill control barriers from BLOBEL
Spill control barriers from BLOBEL

Spill Control Barriers from BLOBEL Environmental Engineering

Last Updated on 01 Jul 2013

no data

Overview
Description
Spill Barrier and Retention Barrier Systems from Blobel
  • Barriers can be integrated in any Bund or installed in front of a door, drive through or other opening to be sealed
  • Retention Barrier and Spill Barrier Systems can be connected to and triggered by any hazard detection system such as fire alarms, smoke detectors, liquid detectors or flow meters
  • Barriers can be closed at a push of a button
  • Barriers are fitted with an acoustic and visual warning signal and the closing speed can be adjusted manually
  • On the leading edge is sealing technology based on a very flexible, highly chemical-resistant and flame retardant foam material, as well as overall demands on safety
Mobile Systems
  • Rectangular barrier body with special seal
  • Placement in U-shaped mounts with tensioning devices
  • Rapid and safe operation
  • Level surface
  • No ramps or rollover bunds
  • Maximum safety
Stationary Systems
  • Raising-type barrier principle
  • Modular system incremental retrofitting to semi-automatic and fully automatic operation
  • Trapezoidal barrier body with special seal
  • Placed in position by swiveling into the horizontal closing position
  • Easy to use
  • Weight compensated
  • Level surface
  • No ramps or rollover bunds
  • Maximum safety
Automatic Systems
  • Fully pneumatic system
  • Trapezoidal barrier body with all-around special seal
  • Fully automatic closing operation by pressing a button or by means of a signal
  • Opened by the push of a button
  • Triggered by any hazard detection system
  • Adjustable closing speed and opening speed
  • Acoustic and/or visual safety signal
  • Level surface
  • No ramps of rollover bunds
  • Maximum safety

Contact
Display AddressWaverley, NSW

6/41 Belgrave Street

02 9369 3504
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap