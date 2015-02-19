Spill Containment Safety Cage from Pressform
The ultimate spill containment cage is now available from Pressform. Suitable for transporting chemicals or liquids, accidental spills or leaks are contained.
Manufactured from steel plate
- High sides and a rubber seal to contain liquid
- Each cage is 1326H x 1190W x 1324L
- Can be custom adjusted depending on specifications
Unique design
- 300mm high sealed container base
Material strength
- Steel plate offers strength, longevity and high resistance
Handles large loads
- Tare weight of 230kg
- Working load of 1650kg
Industry suitable
- Highly visible cage
- Individual forklift sleeves and 4 lifting points
Ensuring safety for staff and the environment, the spill containment safety cage is an effective and strong solution to accidental spills and leaks within the workplace.
Contact
Display AddressBassendean, WA
23 Jackson Street08 9279 8855
