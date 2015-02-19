​Spill Containment Safety Cage from Pressform

The ultimate spill containment cage is now available from Pressform. Suitable for transporting chemicals or liquids, accidental spills or leaks are contained.

Manufactured from steel plate

High sides and a rubber seal to contain liquid

Each cage is 1326H x 1190W x 1324L

Can be custom adjusted depending on specifications

Unique design

300mm high sealed container base

Material strength

Steel plate offers strength, longevity and high resistance

Handles large loads

Tare weight of 230kg

Working load of 1650kg

Industry suitable

Highly visible cage

Individual forklift sleeves and 4 lifting points

Ensuring safety for staff and the environment, the spill containment safety cage is an effective and strong solution to accidental spills and leaks within the workplace.