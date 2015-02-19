Logo
Pressform Engineering
Spill Containment Safety Cage
​Spill Containment Safety Cage from Pressform

Last Updated on 19 Feb 2015

Overview
Description

The ultimate spill containment cage is now available from Pressform. Suitable for transporting chemicals or liquids, accidental spills or leaks are contained.

Manufactured from steel plate

  • High sides and a rubber seal to contain liquid
  • Each cage is 1326H x 1190W x 1324L
  • Can be custom adjusted depending on specifications

Unique design

  • 300mm high sealed container base

Material strength

  • Steel plate offers strength, longevity and high resistance

Handles large loads

  • Tare weight of 230kg
  • Working load of 1650kg

Industry suitable

  • Highly visible cage
  • Individual forklift sleeves and 4 lifting points

Ensuring safety for staff and the environment, the spill containment safety cage is an effective and strong solution to accidental spills and leaks within the workplace.

Display AddressBassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
Postal AddressBassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
