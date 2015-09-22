Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Spectrum Floors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Spectrum XT Stair Nosings, Edgings and Trims
Spectrum XT Stair Nosings, Edgings and Trims

Spectrum XT Stair Nosings, Edgings and Trims

Last Updated on 22 Sep 2015

Avoid slips, falls and accidents with Spectrum’s premium range of stair nosings, edgings and trims.

Overview
Description

Avoid slips, falls and accidents with Spectrum’s premium range of stair nosings, edgings and trims.

Used to define the edge of steps, this exciting range is not only perfect for reducing trip hazards, but also for protecting and prolonging the life of the floor covering.

Features and Benefits

  • Range of colours available to suit specific décor requirements
  • Slip-resistant, reducing the risk of accidents on narrow treads
  • Insert material available for interior conditions
  • Durable and versatile

Offering only the greatest in quality, Spectrum’s range of stair nosings are perfect for a range of interior and exterior applications.

Meeting the most stringent of building standards and codes, Spectrum’s stair nosings are safe, reliable and work. Specify Spectrum XT.

Contact
Display AddressMile End, SA

393 South Rd

1800 888 256
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap