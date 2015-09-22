Spectrum XT Stair Nosings, Edgings and Trims

Avoid slips, falls and accidents with Spectrum’s premium range of stair nosings, edgings and trims.

Used to define the edge of steps, this exciting range is not only perfect for reducing trip hazards, but also for protecting and prolonging the life of the floor covering.

Features and Benefits

Range of colours available to suit specific décor requirements

Slip-resistant, reducing the risk of accidents on narrow treads

Insert material available for interior conditions

Durable and versatile

Offering only the greatest in quality, Spectrum’s range of stair nosings are perfect for a range of interior and exterior applications.

Meeting the most stringent of building standards and codes, Spectrum’s stair nosings are safe, reliable and work. Specify Spectrum XT.