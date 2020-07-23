Specialised venting solutions

FlowMaster HiFlo eaves vents for positive natural air ingress into roof void or attic with flush or recessed cradle mounting platform.

Features & Benefits:

Perforated (2mm) stainless steel

Construct

Flush or recessed mount

Easily removable for cleaning

Suitable for BAL regions

Resin coated white

20 year warranty

No plastic



Keeping the roof space, or attic void, vented allows the house to respondbetter to changes in ambient conditions. The best way to vent this area is with perforated stainless steel eaves vents that are going to last as long as the house and not deteriorate. Condor has moved away from the plastic type which are inclined to become brittle and break when the plasticisers leach out.

The Flowmaster HiFlow eaves vents are easily removable for cleaning, painting or just simple access.

Condor Flowmaster products focus on the life and efciency of the vent, not simply the appearance. The HiFlow stainless steel eaves vents are available in various sizes and are also custom made to specific configurations.

These simple dynamics change the livability and comfort levels in a house and their performance incurs no cost. Eaves vents come in many different forms....the packaging may attract your attention but it's the design function that provides efficiency, performance not appearance or cost.