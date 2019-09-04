Logo
Bedroom interior with wall bed closed
Bedroom interior with wall bed open
Childrens bedroom horizontal single wall bed closed sequence
Custom built fold down wall bed with open display veneer cut outs closed shot
Custom built fold down wall bed with open display veneer cut outs open shot
Custom built fold down wall bed with open display veneer open section close up shot
Custom built fold down wall bed with open display veneer open sections close up shot
Double closed fold down wall bed
Double Fold down wall bed with pink back panel
Double Fold down wall bed with pink back panel closed
Double Fold down wall bed with pink back panel close up
Double open fold down wall bed
Horizontal single wall bed open sequence
Queen fold down wall bed and home office closed
Queen fold down wall bed and home office open
Queen fold down wall bed closed
Queen fold down wall bed open
Traditional style wall bed close up with feature lighting
Traditional style wall bed open
Wall beds, specialising in space saving fold away beds for over 40 years

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2019

The unique fold down wall bed is opened and closed in one easy and smooth operation. It is a smart space-saving and functional solution to maximise the use of space in a room.

Overview
Description

Available in single, double and queen sizes with cambered beech slat mattress supports, a sturdy powder coated steel frame and unique adjustable counter balance system for ease of use.

Unlike a standard innerspring mattress the wall bed mattresses are designed for vertical storage and to work in harmony with the wall bed slat mattress supports. Our wall bed mattresses provide maximum comfort, support and durability and come with Sealy’s 5 year warranty.

The fold down wall bed, bi fold wall bed and add on storage units are available in a variety of external finishes including our select range of coloured melamine or satin polyurethane finish.

The bi-fold mechanism can also be installed into a new or existing cabinet. Wall beds can be customised with wardrobe, storage and/or home office functionality.

Key Features:

  • Smart space saving
  • Functional
  • Comfortable
  • Multi purpose
  • Quality
  • Modular Design
  • Durable metal frames
  • Posture slatted bases
  • Comfortable mattress

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Wall Bed Brochure 2019

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW

219 Victoria Rd

02 9719 1200
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

1/1040 Canley Vale Road

02 9719 1234
