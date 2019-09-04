The unique fold down wall bed is opened and closed in one easy and smooth operation. It is a smart space-saving and functional solution to maximise the use of space in a room.

Available in single, double and queen sizes with cambered beech slat mattress supports, a sturdy powder coated steel frame and unique adjustable counter balance system for ease of use.

Unlike a standard innerspring mattress the wall bed mattresses are designed for vertical storage and to work in harmony with the wall bed slat mattress supports. Our wall bed mattresses provide maximum comfort, support and durability and come with Sealy’s 5 year warranty.

The fold down wall bed, bi fold wall bed and add on storage units are available in a variety of external finishes including our select range of coloured melamine or satin polyurethane finish.

The bi-fold mechanism can also be installed into a new or existing cabinet. Wall beds can be customised with wardrobe, storage and/or home office functionality.

Key Features: