Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ARDEX Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Soundproofing and Decoupling Systems - need help reducing noise?
Soundproofing and Decoupling Systems - need help reducing noise?

Soundproofing and Decoupling Systems - need help reducing noise?

Last Updated on 29 Feb 2016

ARDEX manufacture an impact sound reduction and decoupling system that is designed to effectively reduce impact sound.

Overview
Description

ARDEX manufacture an impact sound reduction and decoupling system that is designed to effectively reduce impact sound.

Extensive testing has shown that this sound reduction system can reduce the transmission of impact and air-borne sound - impact sound reduction 14dB (field result 18dB when using ARDEX X 56 tile adhesive).

In addition to providing an excellent uniform acoustic barrier that is essential in helping prevent noise travel, the sound reduction system is also an extremely fast and easy product to install, using pre-cut mats that are a consistent size and thickness of 4.5mm resulting in an overall lower build height compared to traditional, messier methods.

The ARDEX impact sound reduction and decoupling system can be installed over various substrates such as concrete, heated screeds, dry screed systems, wooden floors, wooden particleboard, old tiles and slabs to provide a crack bridging function before the direct application of new tiles, slabs, natural stone and concrete pavers.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 360 Decoupling Mat Adhesive

47.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX DS 40 Impact Sound Reduction and Decoupling System

38.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX DS 60 Decoupling Mat

29.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

693.55 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

PO Box 796

1800 224 070
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap