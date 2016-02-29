Soundproofing and Decoupling Systems - need help reducing noise?

ARDEX manufacture an impact sound reduction and decoupling system that is designed to effectively reduce impact sound.

Extensive testing has shown that this sound reduction system can reduce the transmission of impact and air-borne sound - impact sound reduction 14dB (field result 18dB when using ARDEX X 56 tile adhesive).

In addition to providing an excellent uniform acoustic barrier that is essential in helping prevent noise travel, the sound reduction system is also an extremely fast and easy product to install, using pre-cut mats that are a consistent size and thickness of 4.5mm resulting in an overall lower build height compared to traditional, messier methods.

The ARDEX impact sound reduction and decoupling system can be installed over various substrates such as concrete, heated screeds, dry screed systems, wooden floors, wooden particleboard, old tiles and slabs to provide a crack bridging function before the direct application of new tiles, slabs, natural stone and concrete pavers.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.