SoundMizer Acoustic Comfort Acoustic Windows and Doors from Trend

Last Updated on 22 Feb 2013

Reliable noised reduction with SoundMizer acoustic solutions for improved comfort for disruptive external noises.

Overview
Description

Intelligently designed to minimise the disruption of noise heard through windows and doors, Trends SoundMizer Acoustic Solutions offer reliable comfort in reduced outdoor sound.

Stringently tested to industry standards with advanced laboratory technology

  • Different glazing options to suit your requirements including integrated glazing unity (IGU), double glazed unity (DGU) or secondary glazing
  • High performance up to rW43 with single, double and secondary glazing
  • Effective suppression of common noises produced from traffic, animals, road works, wind, outdoor events and home entertainment theatres
  • Noise reducing monolithic heat treated glass and laminated offer affordable relief
Improving the comfort of your environment, incredible SoundMizer Acoustic Solutions effectively control disruptive noises from external sources so you can enjoy the peace and quiet.
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
