SoundMizer Acoustic Comfort Acoustic Windows and Doors from Trend

Intelligently designed to minimise the disruption of noise heard through windows and doors, Trends SoundMizer Acoustic Solutions offer reliable comfort in reduced outdoor sound.

Stringently tested to industry standards with advanced laboratory technology

Different glazing options to suit your requirements including integrated glazing unity (IGU), double glazed unity (DGU) or secondary glazing

High performance up to rW43 with single, double and secondary glazing

Effective suppression of common noises produced from traffic, animals, road works, wind, outdoor events and home entertainment theatres

Noise reducing monolithic heat treated glass and laminated offer affordable relief

Improving the comfort of your environment, incredible SoundMizer Acoustic Solutions effectively control disruptive noises from external sources so you can enjoy the peace and quiet.