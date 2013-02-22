SoundMizer Acoustic Comfort Acoustic Windows and Doors from Trend
Reliable noised reduction with SoundMizer acoustic solutions for improved comfort for disruptive external noises.
Overview
Intelligently designed to minimise the disruption of noise heard through windows and doors, Trends SoundMizer Acoustic Solutions offer reliable comfort in reduced outdoor sound.
Stringently tested to industry standards with advanced laboratory technology
- Different glazing options to suit your requirements including integrated glazing unity (IGU), double glazed unity (DGU) or secondary glazing
- High performance up to rW43 with single, double and secondary glazing
- Effective suppression of common noises produced from traffic, animals, road works, wind, outdoor events and home entertainment theatres
- Noise reducing monolithic heat treated glass and laminated offer affordable relief
